Patrick Rodgers Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
Patrick Rodgers shot -5 and placed 16th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Memorial Park Golf Course March 28-31 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Rodgers' average finish has been 34th, and his average score -4, over his last four appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- In 2022, Rodgers finished 16th (with a score of -5) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
- Finau also posted numbers of 302.4 in average driving distance (20th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (seventh).
Rodgers' Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|16
|68-63-73-71
|-5
|11/5/2020
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|10/10/2019
|51
|69-70-76-71
|-2
|3/29/2018
|MC
|74-72
|+2
Rodgers' Recent Performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Rodgers has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five appearances.
- Patrick Rodgers has averaged 304.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has an average of 0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rodgers has an average of 0.873 in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Rodgers has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.221 this season (61st on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.3 yards) ranks 29th, while his 54.5% driving accuracy average ranks 148th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers ranks 99th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.032, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Rodgers' -0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 108th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|29
|304.3
|304.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|68.25%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.27%
Rodgers' Best Finishes
- Rodgers has participated in nine tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected two finishes in the top-10.
- In those nine events, he made the cut six times (66.7%).
- Currently, Rodgers has 383 points, placing him 45th in the FedExCup standings.
Rodgers' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.268. He finished sixth in that event.
- Rodgers put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The Sentry, ranking 10th in the field at 3.151. In that event, he finished 14th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best performance this season was at The Sentry, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 2.964 (he finished 14th in that event).
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.341). That ranked 24th in the field.
- Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked sixth in the field.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.221
|0.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|-0.032
|-0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|49
|0.188
|0.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.081
|0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.297
|0.873
Rodgers' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|66-67-71-73
|-11
|110
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|19
|68-71-66-69
|-10
|42
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|10
|70-69-68-64
|-13
|65
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|70-75-72-68
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|72-67-70-76
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|70-70-72-78
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|71-69-71-72
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-72
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|70-72-66-70
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|71-73-70-68
|+2
|72
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-65-70-66
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|70-66-68-66
|-10
|33
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-64-73-69
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|79
|76-74-71
|+5
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|66-70-68-67
|-13
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-74-72-70
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.