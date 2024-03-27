Patrick Rodgers Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.268. He finished sixth in that event.

Rodgers put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The Sentry, ranking 10th in the field at 3.151. In that event, he finished 14th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best performance this season was at The Sentry, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 2.964 (he finished 14th in that event).

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.341). That ranked 24th in the field.