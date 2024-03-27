PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
32M AGO

Patrick Rodgers Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Rodgers Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Patrick Rodgers shot -5 and placed 16th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Memorial Park Golf Course March 28-31 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Rodgers' average finish has been 34th, and his average score -4, over his last four appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • In 2022, Rodgers finished 16th (with a score of -5) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
    • Finau also posted numbers of 302.4 in average driving distance (20th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Rodgers' Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/20221668-63-73-71-5
    11/5/2020MC73-75+8
    10/10/20195169-70-76-71-2
    3/29/2018MC74-72+2

    Rodgers' Recent Performances

    • Rodgers has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Rodgers has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five appearances.
    • Patrick Rodgers has averaged 304.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Rodgers has an average of 0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rodgers has an average of 0.873 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Rodgers .

    Rodgers' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Rodgers has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.221 this season (61st on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.3 yards) ranks 29th, while his 54.5% driving accuracy average ranks 148th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers ranks 99th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.032, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Rodgers' -0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 108th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance29304.3304.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%68.25%
    Putts Per Round129.2
    Par Breakers1%22.62%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.27%

    Rodgers' Best Finishes

    • Rodgers has participated in nine tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut six times (66.7%).
    • Currently, Rodgers has 383 points, placing him 45th in the FedExCup standings.

    Rodgers' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.268. He finished sixth in that event.
    • Rodgers put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The Sentry, ranking 10th in the field at 3.151. In that event, he finished 14th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best performance this season was at The Sentry, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 2.964 (he finished 14th in that event).
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.341). That ranked 24th in the field.
    • Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked sixth in the field.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.2210.524
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green99-0.032-0.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green490.1880.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.0810.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Total690.2970.873

    Rodgers' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open566-67-71-73-11110
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1968-71-66-69-1042
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1070-69-68-64-1365
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    May 18-21PGA Championship2970-75-72-68+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5772-67-70-76+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3070-70-72-78+226
    June 15-18U.S. Open3271-69-71-72+324
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-72-2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 27-303M Open3769-67-69-70-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-73E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5270-72-66-70-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship3771-73-70-68+272
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-65-70-66-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2470-66-68-66-1033
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open973-64-73-69-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7976-74-71+55
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta666-70-68-67-1395
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-74-72-70E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-71+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

