Parker Coody Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Parker Coody hits the links March 28-31 in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course after a 67th-place finish in the Valspar Championship, which was his most recent competition.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In the past five years, this is Coody's first time playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
- Finau averaged 302.4 yards off the tee (20th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.
Coody's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Coody has an average finish of 41st.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Coody has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five events.
- Parker Coody has averaged 297.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Coody is averaging -0.694 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Coody is averaging 2.602 Strokes Gained: Total.
Coody's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Coody has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.053 this season (87th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.2 yards) ranks 45th, while his 53.7% driving accuracy average ranks 154th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody ranks 12th on TOUR with a mark of 0.674.
- On the greens, Coody's -0.380 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 135th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|45
|301.2
|297.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|67.59%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.65%
Coody's Best Finishes
- Coody is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in seven tournaments).
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- Currently, Coody has 76 points, ranking him 123rd in the FedExCup standings.
Coody's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.865 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.497.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody posted his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 18th in the field at 1.740. In that event, he finished 24th.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.711), which ranked 25th in the field.
- Coody recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished 25th in that event).
Coody's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.053
|0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.674
|3.567
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|98
|-0.022
|-0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.380
|-0.694
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.324
|2.602
Coody's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|64
|69-67-74-64
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|68-70-68-73
|-1
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-68-69
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|71-67-71-73
|-6
|30
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|72-68-67-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|69-66-70-73
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|69-73-74-72
|+4
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.