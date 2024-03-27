Parker Coody Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.865 mark ranked sixth in the field.

Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.497.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody posted his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 18th in the field at 1.740. In that event, he finished 24th.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.711), which ranked 25th in the field.