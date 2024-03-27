Padraig Harrington Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Padraig Harrington seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open. He took 32nd at the par-70 Memorial Park Golf Course in 2020.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Over his last two trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Harrington has an average score of +1, with an average finish of 61st.
- In Harrington's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2020, he finished 32nd after posting a score of -1.
- Tony Finau finished with 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2022.
- In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (seventh).
Harrington's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/5/2020
|32
|71-68-71-69
|-1
|3/29/2018
|89
|67-73-79
|+3
Harrington's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Harrington has finished first once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Harrington has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -8.
- Padraig Harrington has averaged 293.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Harrington has an average of -1.079 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Harrington has an average of -1.756 in his past five tournaments.
Harrington's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|298.8
|293.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|62.78%
|65.08%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.17
|27.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|17.96%
|28.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.85%
|12.30%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Harrington's Best Finishes
- Harrington teed off in eight tournaments last season, collecting one top-10 finishes.
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- Last season Harrington's best performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he shot -8 and finished 10th.
- Harrington's 133 points last season placed him 186th in the FedExCup standings.
Harrington's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.935
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.818
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.756
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Harrington's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|68-73-68-71
|-8
|65
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|50
|72-71-75-69
|+7
|9
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|27
|73-69-67-73
|+2
|33
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|67-66-70-74
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|64
|74-71-73-74
|+8
|4
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|72-66-72-70
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Harrington as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
