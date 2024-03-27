Padraig Harrington Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Over his last five appearances, Harrington has finished first once.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five tournaments, Harrington has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.

In his last five events, his average score has been -8.

Padraig Harrington has averaged 293.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Harrington has an average of -1.079 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.