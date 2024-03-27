Norman Xiong Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Xiong put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking in the field at 1.607.

Xiong's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his -0.168 mark ranked in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Xiong's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 0.894 mark, which ranked him 37th in the field. He finished 54th in that event.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Xiong delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.131, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 54th in that tournament).