Norman Xiong Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
Norman Xiong will appear March 28-31 in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas. In his most recent tournament he took 54th in the Valspar Championship, shooting +1 at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- This is Xiong's first time competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open in the past five years.
- With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
- En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 302.4 (20th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (seventh).
Xiong's Recent Performances
- Xiong has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Xiong has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -8.
- Norman Xiong has averaged 306.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Xiong is averaging 1.631 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Xiong is averaging -1.439 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Xiong's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Xiong has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.317 this season, which ranks 45th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.9 yards) ranks 24th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Xiong ranks 179th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -1.263. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Xiong's 0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 44th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|24
|304.9
|306.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|59.92%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|18.25%
Xiong's Best Finishes
- Xiong has participated in seven tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 42.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- With 53 points, Xiong currently ranks 146th in the FedExCup standings.
Xiong's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Xiong put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking in the field at 1.607.
- Xiong's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his -0.168 mark ranked in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Xiong's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 0.894 mark, which ranked him 37th in the field. He finished 54th in that event.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Xiong delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.131, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 54th in that tournament).
- Xiong recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked 54th in the field. He finished 54th in that event.
Xiong's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.317
|1.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|179
|-1.263
|-3.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|136
|-0.209
|-0.785
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.308
|1.631
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-0.847
|-1.439
Xiong's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|79
|66-71-72-71
|E
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-65
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|9
|65-69-70-68
|-16
|45
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|70-71-72-72
|+1
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Xiong as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.