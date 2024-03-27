PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
32M AGO

Nick Hardy Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 10: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 10, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 10: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 10, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    In his most recent competition, Nick Hardy missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida. He'll be after a better outcome March 28-31 in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas.

    Latest odds for Hardy at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In the past five years, this is Hardy's first time competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022, he had 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second).
    • En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 302.4 (20th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Hardy's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hardy has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
    • Hardy has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He finished with a score of -1 in his only recent appearance.
    • Nick Hardy has averaged 298.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hardy has an average of -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hardy is averaging -4.315 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hardy .

    Hardy's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hardy has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.199, which ranks 64th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.6 yards) ranks 66th, and his 55.5% driving accuracy average ranks 131st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hardy ranks 126th on TOUR with a mark of -0.242.
    • On the greens, Hardy has delivered a -0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance66298.6298.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%62.50%
    Putts Per Round129.8
    Par Breakers1%17.13%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.28%

    Hardy's Best Finishes

    • Hardy is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in nine tournaments).
    • In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • As of now, Hardy has accumulated 58 points, which ranks him 140th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hardy's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.865. He finished 66th in that tournament.
    • Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a 5.238 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 37th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.203 (he finished 66th in that tournament).
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Hardy delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.817 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Hardy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked 21st in the field. He finished 37th in that tournament.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.1990.378
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.242-2.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green173-0.662-2.531
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting96-0.012-0.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Total146-0.717-4.315

    Hardy's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2872-70-71-70-525
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-74+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship6871-70-77-74+83
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC76-73+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4872-69-71-70+29
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-75+5--
    June 15-18U.S. Open2070-69-75-67+144
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3869-67-65-69-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2167-69-70-65-1339
    July 27-303M Open1365-70-67-69-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2770-65-66-72-729
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4967-69-71-70-334
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3568-70-69-72-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5569-67-77-64-7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4171-73-70-69+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2370-67-69-65-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4568-68-70-67-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2370-67-64-66-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry4771-67-75-66-1314
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-69-67-67-811
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-71-73-73-417
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4771-73-67-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6671-66-68-78-13
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC76-70+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-77+7--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-73+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.