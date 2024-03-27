Nick Hardy Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.865. He finished 66th in that tournament.

Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a 5.238 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 37th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.203 (he finished 66th in that tournament).

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Hardy delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.817 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.