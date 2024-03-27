Nick Hardy Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 10: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 10, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
In his most recent competition, Nick Hardy missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida. He'll be after a better outcome March 28-31 in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In the past five years, this is Hardy's first time competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022, he had 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 302.4 (20th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (seventh).
Hardy's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Hardy has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
- Hardy has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of -1 in his only recent appearance.
- Nick Hardy has averaged 298.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hardy has an average of -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hardy is averaging -4.315 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hardy's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hardy has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.199, which ranks 64th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.6 yards) ranks 66th, and his 55.5% driving accuracy average ranks 131st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hardy ranks 126th on TOUR with a mark of -0.242.
- On the greens, Hardy has delivered a -0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|66
|298.6
|298.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.50%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.13%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.28%
Hardy's Best Finishes
- Hardy is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in nine tournaments).
- In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- As of now, Hardy has accumulated 58 points, which ranks him 140th in the FedExCup standings.
Hardy's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.865. He finished 66th in that tournament.
- Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a 5.238 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 37th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.203 (he finished 66th in that tournament).
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Hardy delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.817 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Hardy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked 21st in the field. He finished 37th in that tournament.
Hardy's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.199
|0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.242
|-2.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|173
|-0.662
|-2.531
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|-0.012
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.717
|-4.315
Hardy's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|72-70-71-70
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|68
|71-70-77-74
|+8
|3
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|48
|72-69-71-70
|+2
|9
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|70-69-75-67
|+1
|44
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|69-67-65-69
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|67-69-70-65
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|65-70-67-69
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-65-66-72
|-7
|29
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|67-69-71-70
|-3
|34
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|68-70-69-72
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|55
|69-67-77-64
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|71-73-70-69
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|70-67-69-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|70-67-64-66
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|71-67-75-66
|-13
|14
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-67-67
|-8
|11
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-71-73-73
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|71-73-67
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-66-68-78
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
