Nick Dunlap Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
At THE PLAYERS Championship, Nick Dunlap struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course). He is seeking a better outcome in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open March 28-31 in Houston, Texas.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- This is Dunlap's first time competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open in the past five years.
- Tony Finau finished with 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2022.
- In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (seventh).
Dunlap's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Dunlap has an average finish of 60th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Dunlap has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been +2.
- Nick Dunlap has averaged 298.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap has an average of 0.787 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dunlap is averaging -3.693 Strokes Gained: Total.
Dunlap's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Dunlap owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.934 (177th) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.9 yards ranks 55th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dunlap ranks 153rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.487. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Dunlap has delivered a 0.281 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|55
|299.9
|298.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|58.15%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|18.89%
Dunlap's Best Finishes
- Dunlap has taken part in six tournaments this season, collecting one win .
- In those six events, he made the cut four times.
- Currently, Dunlap has 24 points, placing him 171st in the FedExCup standings.
Dunlap's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 61st in the field with a mark of -0.834 (he finished 80th in that event).
- Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 1.436 mark, which ranked him 38th in the field. He finished 53rd in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap's best performance this season was in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.175. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Dunlap posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.409, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 53rd in that tournament.
- Dunlap delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 53rd in the field.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|177
|-0.934
|-2.614
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.487
|-1.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|130
|-0.179
|-0.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.281
|0.787
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-1.319
|-3.693
Dunlap's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|1
|64-65-60-70
|-29
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|80
|76-74-73
|+7
|4
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|67-70-71-71
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.