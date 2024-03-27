Nick Dunlap Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 61st in the field with a mark of -0.834 (he finished 80th in that event).

Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 1.436 mark, which ranked him 38th in the field. He finished 53rd in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap's best performance this season was in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.175. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Dunlap posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.409, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 53rd in that tournament.