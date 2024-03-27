Nicholas Lindheim Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
Nicholas Lindheim seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open. He took 14th at the par-72 Memorial Park Golf Course in 2018.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Lindheim finished 14th (with a score of -12) in his lone appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open in recent years (in 2018).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2022, Tony Finau posted numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 302.4 (20th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (seventh).
Lindheim's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/29/2018
|14
|68-66-73-69
|-12
Lindheim's Recent Performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- Lindheim has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- Nicholas Lindheim has averaged 282.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lindheim is averaging -1.204 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Lindheim is averaging -4.313 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lindheim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|299.9
|282.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|75.56%
|48.48%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.85
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.61%
|22.73%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|10.00%
|17.17%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lindheim's Best Finishes
- Lindheim, who played six tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those six events, he made the cut four times.
- Last season Lindheim put up his best performance at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club. He shot -7 and finished 27th (13 shots back of the winner).
- Lindheim's 29 points last season placed him 223rd in the FedExCup standings.
Lindheim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.947
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.313
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lindheim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-68-70-65
|-7
|29
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|67-71-71-71
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|70-67-65-70
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|68-66-66-68
|-14
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-65
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-80
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lindheim as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.