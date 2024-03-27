PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
31M AGO

Nate Lashley Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nate Lashley Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Nate Lashley will appear March 28-31 in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas. In his most recent tournament he took 13th in THE PLAYERS Championship, shooting -11 at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).

    Latest odds for Lashley at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Over his last three trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Lashley has an average score of -6, with an average finish of 28th.
    • Lashley last played at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2021, missing the cut with a score of +7.
    • When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022, he had 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second).
    • Finau also posted numbers of 302.4 in average driving distance (20th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Lashley's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/11/2021MC72-75+7
    11/5/20203873-68-69-70E
    3/29/20181870-69-68-70-11

    Lashley's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Lashley has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Lashley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He posted a final score of -11 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
    • Nate Lashley has averaged 289.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lashley is averaging -0.779 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Lashley is averaging 0.509 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lashley .

    Lashley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Lashley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.059 this season, which ranks 106th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.7 yards) ranks 130th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lashley ranks 63rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.206. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Lashley's 0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 86th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance130290.7289.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%66.67%
    Putts Per Round129.2
    Par Breakers1%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance1%17.59%

    Lashley's Best Finishes

    • Lashley has participated in eight tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut two times (25%).
    • As of now, Lashley has compiled 280 points, which ranks him 63rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Lashley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Lashley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking in the field at 0.395. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 7.644 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley posted his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 18th in the field at 1.743. In that tournament, he finished third.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.909 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished third in that event.
    • Lashley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.

    Lashley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee106-0.0590.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.2060.918
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green300.2670.319
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.034-0.779
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.4490.509

    Lashley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC76-72+4--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3169-67-71-70-721
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3969-70-68-70-714
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2768-66-71-75-427
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2367-70-68-64-1534
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-74+2--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1770-68-70-70-1051
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-70E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5667-71-70-72-85
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2165-69-68-69-1339
    July 27-303M Open5768-70-73-68-55
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5169-65-73-70-37
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-67-75-68-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4271-65-69-69-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4172-68-73-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1064-70-69-66-19--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC67-72-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-67-66-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open373-67-70-67-11145
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-70-2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1368-70-67-72-11135

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.