Nate Lashley Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
Nate Lashley will appear March 28-31 in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas. In his most recent tournament he took 13th in THE PLAYERS Championship, shooting -11 at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Over his last three trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Lashley has an average score of -6, with an average finish of 28th.
- Lashley last played at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2021, missing the cut with a score of +7.
- When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022, he had 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second).
- Finau also posted numbers of 302.4 in average driving distance (20th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (seventh).
Lashley's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/11/2021
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|11/5/2020
|38
|73-68-69-70
|E
|3/29/2018
|18
|70-69-68-70
|-11
Lashley's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Lashley has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Lashley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He posted a final score of -11 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- Nate Lashley has averaged 289.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lashley is averaging -0.779 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Lashley is averaging 0.509 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lashley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lashley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.059 this season, which ranks 106th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.7 yards) ranks 130th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lashley ranks 63rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.206. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Lashley's 0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 86th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|130
|290.7
|289.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.59%
Lashley's Best Finishes
- Lashley has participated in eight tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut two times (25%).
- As of now, Lashley has compiled 280 points, which ranks him 63rd in the FedExCup standings.
Lashley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Lashley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking in the field at 0.395. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 7.644 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley posted his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 18th in the field at 1.743. In that tournament, he finished third.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.909 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished third in that event.
- Lashley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
Lashley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|-0.059
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.206
|0.918
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|30
|0.267
|0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.034
|-0.779
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.449
|0.509
Lashley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|69-67-71-70
|-7
|21
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|39
|69-70-68-70
|-7
|14
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|68-66-71-75
|-4
|27
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|67-70-68-64
|-15
|34
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|17
|70-68-70-70
|-10
|51
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|67-71-70-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|65-69-68-69
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|68-70-73-68
|-5
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|69-65-73-70
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-67-75-68
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|71-65-69-69
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|72-68-73-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|64-70-69-66
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-67-66
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|73-67-70-67
|-11
|145
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-70-67-72
|-11
|135
All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.