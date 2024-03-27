Michael Kim Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 1.223 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 2.662.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim posted his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 1.465. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.634, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.