Michael Kim Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
Last competition at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, Michael Kim posted a 33rd-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open aiming for a better finish.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Over his last five trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Kim has an average score of -3, with an average finish of 30th.
- Kim last participated in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022, finishing 47th with a score of +2.
- Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022 with numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
- Finau also posted numbers of 302.4 in average driving distance (20th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (seventh).
Kim's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|47
|70-68-73-71
|+2
|11/5/2020
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|10/10/2019
|MC
|81
|+9
|3/29/2018
|MC
|71-71
|-2
Kim's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Kim has an average finish of 28th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five tournaments.
- Michael Kim has averaged 293.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of -2.744 in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.677, which ranks 173rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.3 yards) ranks 100th, and his 50.6% driving accuracy average ranks 171st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 66th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.162, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Kim's 0.102 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 79th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|100
|294.3
|293.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|59.92%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.08%
Kim's Best Finishes
- Kim has taken part in nine tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
- In those nine events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 55.6%.
- As of now, Kim has collected 157 points, which ranks him 97th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 1.223 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 2.662.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim posted his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 1.465. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.634, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 33rd in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|173
|-0.677
|-2.702
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.162
|-0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|112
|-0.082
|0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.102
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.495
|-2.744
Kim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|46
|68-71-73-75
|-1
|9
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|30
|68-67-69-71
|-9
|27
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|7
|68-68-69-69
|-10
|90
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|6
|67-71-70-67
|-5
|92
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|72-71-73-68
|-4
|11
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|68-65-66-71
|-10
|15
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|5
|72-65-62-68
|-13
|105
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-69-65-65
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|70-75-68-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|64-69-68-70
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-66-68
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|65-63-70-65
|-25
|92
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-68-77-72
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|72-68-67-69
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|68-80
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-67-72-73
|-2
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.