31M AGO

Michael Kim Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Kim Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Last competition at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, Michael Kim posted a 33rd-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open aiming for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Over his last five trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Kim has an average score of -3, with an average finish of 30th.
    • Kim last participated in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022, finishing 47th with a score of +2.
    • Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022 with numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Finau also posted numbers of 302.4 in average driving distance (20th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Kim's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/20224770-68-73-71+2
    11/5/2020MC75-71+6
    10/10/2019MC81+9
    3/29/2018MC71-71-2

    Kim's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Kim has an average finish of 28th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five tournaments.
    • Michael Kim has averaged 293.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of -2.744 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.677, which ranks 173rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.3 yards) ranks 100th, and his 50.6% driving accuracy average ranks 171st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 66th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.162, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Kim's 0.102 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 79th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance100294.3293.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%59.92%
    Putts Per Round128.4
    Par Breakers1%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.08%

    Kim's Best Finishes

    • Kim has taken part in nine tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 55.6%.
    • As of now, Kim has collected 157 points, which ranks him 97th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 1.223 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 2.662.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim posted his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 1.465. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.634, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 33rd in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee173-0.677-2.702
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.162-0.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green112-0.0820.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.1020.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.495-2.744

    Kim's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open4668-71-73-75-19
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3068-67-69-71-927
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship768-68-69-69-1090
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC69-74+1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge667-71-70-67-592
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4372-71-73-68-411
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3868-65-66-71-1015
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    July 27-303M OpenMC75-71+4--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship572-65-62-68-13105
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1870-69-65-65-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4170-75-68-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2364-69-68-70-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-69-66-68-811
    January 18-21The American Express665-63-70-65-2592
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-68-77-72-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-75+7--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2372-68-67-69-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC68-80+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-67-72-73-218

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

