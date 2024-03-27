McClure Meissner Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 0.172 mark ranked 44th in the field.

Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 2.110.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner produced his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 22nd in the field at 1.524. In that event, he finished 53rd.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Meissner recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.868, which ranked him 32nd in the field. He finished 26th in that tournament.