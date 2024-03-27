McClure Meissner Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
McClure Meissner hits the links in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open March 28-31 coming off a 26th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in his last tournament.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Meissner is playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in the past five years.
- When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022, he had 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second).
- In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (seventh).
Meissner's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Meissner has an average finish of 34th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Meissner has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
- McClure Meissner has averaged 302.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner is averaging -0.479 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Meissner has an average of -0.506 in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Meissner has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.464 this season, which ranks 158th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.5 yards) ranks 47th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Meissner ranks 54th on TOUR with a mark of 0.250.
- On the greens, Meissner's -0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 120th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|47
|300.5
|302.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|68.40%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.63%
Meissner's Best Finishes
- Meissner has played six tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
- With 56 points, Meissner currently sits 143rd in the FedExCup standings.
Meissner's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 0.172 mark ranked 44th in the field.
- Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 2.110.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner produced his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 22nd in the field at 1.524. In that event, he finished 53rd.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Meissner recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.868, which ranked him 32nd in the field. He finished 26th in that tournament.
- Meissner posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him 26th in the field). In that event, he finished 26th.
Meissner's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.464
|-1.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.250
|0.686
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|45
|0.205
|0.564
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.174
|-0.479
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.184
|-0.506
Meissner's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|65-68-75
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|72-68-70-69
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|73-65-71-67
|-12
|20
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|73-68-73-67
|-3
|30
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.