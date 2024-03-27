Max Greyserman Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 3.048 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.

Greyserman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 2.487. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman posted his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 2.531.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Greyserman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.730, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 33rd in the field.