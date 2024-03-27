Max Greyserman Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
In his competition at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, Max Greyserman posted a 33rd-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open looking to improve on that finish.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- This is Greyserman's first time playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open in the past five years.
- Tony Finau finished with 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2022.
- Finau also posted numbers of 302.4 in average driving distance (20th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (seventh).
Greyserman's Recent Performances
- Greyserman has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Greyserman has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -7.
- In terms of driving distance, Max Greyserman has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Greyserman has an average of -0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman is averaging 1.238 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Greyserman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.038 this season (99th on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.0 yards) ranks 39th, while his 57.5% driving accuracy average ranks 112th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Greyserman has a 0.518 average that ranks 26th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Greyserman's -0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 121st this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|39
|302.0
|300.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.07%
Greyserman's Best Finishes
- Greyserman has taken part in seven tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut four times.
- With 62 points, Greyserman currently sits 135th in the FedExCup standings.
Greyserman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 3.048 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- Greyserman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 2.487. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman posted his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 2.531.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Greyserman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.730, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 33rd in the field.
- Greyserman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked 33rd in the field.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|-0.038
|-0.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.518
|1.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|101
|-0.031
|0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.175
|-0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.273
|1.238
Greyserman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|67-68-66-73
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|70-66-69-73
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|65-69-70-70
|-14
|30
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-71-72-70
|-2
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.