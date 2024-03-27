Matti Schmid Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 3.186 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.

Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 41st in the field with a mark of 0.885. He finished 26th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid delivered his best effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 1.175. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.243, which ranked 15th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 17th.