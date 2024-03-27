PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Matti Schmid Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Matti Schmid hits the links in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open March 28-31 after a 17th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in his last competition.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • This is Schmid's first time playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open in the past five years.
    • Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022 with numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
    • In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Schmid's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Schmid has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Schmid has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -9.
    • Matti Schmid has averaged 297.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Schmid is averaging 1.128 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Schmid is averaging 0.602 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Schmid's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Schmid's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.159 ranks 73rd on TOUR this season, and his 56.3% driving accuracy average ranks 124th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schmid ranks 139th on TOUR with a mark of -0.320.
    • On the greens, Schmid has registered a 0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 89th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance68298.4297.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%69.10%
    Putts Per Round128.9
    Par Breakers1%23.96%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.19%

    Schmid's Best Finishes

    • Schmid has participated in nine tournaments this season, earning one top-10 finish.
    • In those nine tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
    • Schmid, who has 138 points, currently sits 102nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Schmid's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 3.186 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
    • Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 41st in the field with a mark of 0.885. He finished 26th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid delivered his best effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 1.175. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.243, which ranked 15th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 17th.
    • Schmid delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.

    Schmid's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee730.1591.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.320-0.591
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green152-0.348-1.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting890.0301.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.4780.602

    Schmid's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open4670-71-72-74-19
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC68-74E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC73-73+4--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-68-3--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC77-72+7--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4468-71-68-72-96
    July 27-303M Open2068-70-66-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2267-71-66-68-837
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2665-69-74-63-13--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3865-68-73-67-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship364-67-65-67-21--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-70+2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-67-71-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-70+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-72+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1067-65-68-73-1535
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2668-68-72-72-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1770-71-68-71-443

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

