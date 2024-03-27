Matti Schmid Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Matti Schmid hits the links in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open March 28-31 after a 17th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in his last competition.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- This is Schmid's first time playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open in the past five years.
- Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022 with numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
- In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (seventh).
Schmid's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Schmid has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Schmid has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -9.
- Matti Schmid has averaged 297.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Schmid is averaging 1.128 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Schmid is averaging 0.602 Strokes Gained: Total.
Schmid's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Schmid's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.159 ranks 73rd on TOUR this season, and his 56.3% driving accuracy average ranks 124th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schmid ranks 139th on TOUR with a mark of -0.320.
- On the greens, Schmid has registered a 0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 89th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|68
|298.4
|297.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|69.10%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.19%
Schmid's Best Finishes
- Schmid has participated in nine tournaments this season, earning one top-10 finish.
- In those nine tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- Schmid, who has 138 points, currently sits 102nd in the FedExCup standings.
Schmid's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 3.186 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
- Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 41st in the field with a mark of 0.885. He finished 26th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid delivered his best effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 1.175. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.243, which ranked 15th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 17th.
- Schmid delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
Schmid's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.159
|1.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.320
|-0.591
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|152
|-0.348
|-1.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|0.030
|1.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.478
|0.602
Schmid's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|46
|70-71-72-74
|-1
|9
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|68-71-68-72
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-70-66-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|67-71-66-68
|-8
|37
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|26
|65-69-74-63
|-13
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|65-68-73-67
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|3
|64-67-65-67
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-71
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|67-65-68-73
|-15
|35
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|70-71-68-71
|-4
|43
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.