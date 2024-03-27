PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Matthew NeSmith Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 29: Matthew NeSmith of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 29, 2024 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

    Matthew NeSmith looks to improve upon his 53rd-place finish in 2022's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course March 28-31.

    Latest odds for NeSmith at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Over his last four trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, NeSmith has an average score of +4, with an average finish of 50th.
    • NeSmith finished 53rd (with a score of +4) in his most recent go-round at the Texas Children's Houston Open (in 2022).
    • With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
    • Finau also posted numbers of 302.4 in average driving distance (20th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (seventh).

    NeSmith's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/20225374-64-78-68+4
    11/11/20214668-67-76-72+3
    11/5/2020MC77-71+8
    10/10/2019MC74-72+2

    NeSmith's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, NeSmith has an average finish of 49th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • NeSmith has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Matthew NeSmith has averaged 294.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging -0.535 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • NeSmith is averaging -0.589 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    NeSmith's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • NeSmith owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.101 (79th) this season, while his average driving distance of 288.7 yards ranks 145th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, NeSmith ranks 147th on TOUR with a mark of -0.409.
    • On the greens, NeSmith's -0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 128th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance145288.7294.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%70.63%
    Putts Per Round130.3
    Par Breakers1%19.05%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.68%

    NeSmith's Best Finishes

    • NeSmith has participated in eight tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut four times (50%).
    • With 70 points, NeSmith currently ranks 128th in the FedExCup standings.

    NeSmith's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.357 (he finished 71st in that tournament).
    • NeSmith produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 34th in the field at 1.926. In that tournament, he finished 26th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.329. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, NeSmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.604, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • NeSmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 26th in the field.

    NeSmith's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee790.1011.447
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.409-1.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green128-0.177-0.342
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.304-0.535
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151-0.787-0.589

    NeSmith's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5971-69-74-69-15
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship3567-71-69-74-319
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3068-69-67-66-1426
    May 18-21PGA Championship2370-70-74-69+342
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4870-69-73-70+29
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-76+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-75+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC77-68+1--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3568-68-71-67-1018
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-70-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6269-69-73-68-15
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5869-71-68-71-121
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2566-70-72-69-11--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4269-69-65-71-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1570-72-66-69-3--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2871-63-65-69-14--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii8069-69-71-73+22
    January 18-21The American Express5667-66-70-71-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC67-77E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open7170-69-73-72E3
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-75E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2673-67-68-72-860
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
