Matthew NeSmith Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 29: Matthew NeSmith of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 29, 2024 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)
Matthew NeSmith looks to improve upon his 53rd-place finish in 2022's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course March 28-31.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Over his last four trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, NeSmith has an average score of +4, with an average finish of 50th.
- NeSmith finished 53rd (with a score of +4) in his most recent go-round at the Texas Children's Houston Open (in 2022).
- With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
- Finau also posted numbers of 302.4 in average driving distance (20th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (seventh).
NeSmith's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|53
|74-64-78-68
|+4
|11/11/2021
|46
|68-67-76-72
|+3
|11/5/2020
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|10/10/2019
|MC
|74-72
|+2
NeSmith's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, NeSmith has an average finish of 49th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- NeSmith has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Matthew NeSmith has averaged 294.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging -0.535 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- NeSmith is averaging -0.589 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
NeSmith's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- NeSmith owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.101 (79th) this season, while his average driving distance of 288.7 yards ranks 145th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, NeSmith ranks 147th on TOUR with a mark of -0.409.
- On the greens, NeSmith's -0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 128th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|145
|288.7
|294.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|70.63%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.05%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.68%
NeSmith's Best Finishes
- NeSmith has participated in eight tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those eight events, he made the cut four times (50%).
- With 70 points, NeSmith currently ranks 128th in the FedExCup standings.
NeSmith's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.357 (he finished 71st in that tournament).
- NeSmith produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 34th in the field at 1.926. In that tournament, he finished 26th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.329. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, NeSmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.604, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- NeSmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 26th in the field.
NeSmith's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.101
|1.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.409
|-1.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|128
|-0.177
|-0.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.304
|-0.535
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-0.787
|-0.589
NeSmith's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|59
|71-69-74-69
|-1
|5
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|67-71-69-74
|-3
|19
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|30
|68-69-67-66
|-14
|26
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|23
|70-70-74-69
|+3
|42
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|48
|70-69-73-70
|+2
|9
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|77-68
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|68-68-71-67
|-10
|18
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|62
|69-69-73-68
|-1
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|69-71-68-71
|-1
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|25
|66-70-72-69
|-11
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|69-69-65-71
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|15
|70-72-66-69
|-3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|71-63-65-69
|-14
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|69-69-71-73
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|67-66-70-71
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|70-69-73-72
|E
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|73-67-68-72
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.