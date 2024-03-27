Matthew NeSmith Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.357 (he finished 71st in that tournament).

NeSmith produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 34th in the field at 1.926. In that tournament, he finished 26th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.329. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, NeSmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.604, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.