Matt Wallace Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Wallace posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 36th in the field at 0.712. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.

Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.535 (he finished 53rd in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace posted his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 16th in the field with a mark of 1.812.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Wallace recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.826 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 52nd in that event.