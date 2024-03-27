Matt Wallace Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Matt Wallace enters play March 28-31 in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course following a 17th-place finish in the Valspar Championship, which was his most recent competition.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Wallace missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his only recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2022, Tony Finau posted numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
- Finau averaged 302.4 yards off the tee (20th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.
Wallace's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|MC
|70-73
|+3
Wallace's Recent Performances
- Wallace has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Wallace has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Matt Wallace has averaged 302.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Wallace is averaging -0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Wallace has an average of 0.407 in his past five tournaments.
Wallace's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Wallace has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.457, which ranks 157th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.7 yards) ranks 56th, and his 51.4% driving accuracy average ranks 166th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wallace ranks 83rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.042. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Wallace has registered a 0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|56
|299.7
|302.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.24%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|18.06%
Wallace's Best Finishes
- Wallace has taken part in nine tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those nine events, he made the cut five times (55.6%).
- Wallace, who has 96 points, currently ranks 116th in the FedExCup standings.
Wallace's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Wallace posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 36th in the field at 0.712. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
- Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.535 (he finished 53rd in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace posted his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 16th in the field with a mark of 1.812.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Wallace recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.826 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 52nd in that event.
- Wallace delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked 17th in the field.
Wallace's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-0.457
|-0.987
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.042
|1.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|72
|0.079
|0.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.344
|-0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|0.008
|0.407
Wallace's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|69-72-71-71
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|67-77
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|65
|73-70-75-74
|+12
|4
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|68-74-75-76
|+5
|10
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|80-64
|+4
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|78
|68-71-75-70
|-4
|2
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|72-65-69-71
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|71-66-70-69
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-68-70-71
|-4
|10
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|69-66-71-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|68
|69-77-71-71
|+8
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|68-70-69-69
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|67-67-69-70
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-72-65
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|75-64-74-67
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|66-65-71-74
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|69-72-68-71
|-4
|43
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.