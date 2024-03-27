PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
30M AGO

Matt Wallace Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Wallace Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Matt Wallace enters play March 28-31 in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course following a 17th-place finish in the Valspar Championship, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Wallace at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Wallace missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his only recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2022, Tony Finau posted numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Finau averaged 302.4 yards off the tee (20th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.

    Wallace's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/2022MC70-73+3

    Wallace's Recent Performances

    • Wallace has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Wallace has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Matt Wallace has averaged 302.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Wallace is averaging -0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Wallace has an average of 0.407 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Wallace .

    Wallace's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Wallace has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.457, which ranks 157th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.7 yards) ranks 56th, and his 51.4% driving accuracy average ranks 166th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wallace ranks 83rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.042. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Wallace has registered a 0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance56299.7302.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.24%
    Putts Per Round129.3
    Par Breakers1%21.53%
    Bogey Avoidance1%18.06%

    Wallace's Best Finishes

    • Wallace has taken part in nine tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut five times (55.6%).
    • Wallace, who has 96 points, currently ranks 116th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wallace's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Wallace posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 36th in the field at 0.712. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
    • Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.535 (he finished 53rd in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace posted his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 16th in the field with a mark of 1.812.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Wallace recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.826 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 52nd in that event.
    • Wallace delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked 17th in the field.

    Wallace's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee157-0.457-0.987
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.0421.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green720.0790.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.344-0.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1010.0080.407

    Wallace's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2869-72-71-71-525
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC77-74+9--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC67-77+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    May 18-21PGA Championship6573-70-75-74+124
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4868-74-75-76+510
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC80-64+4--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7868-71-75-70-42
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4272-65-69-71-310
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    July 27-303M Open4371-66-70-69-811
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4567-68-70-71-410
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2869-66-71-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6869-77-71-71+8--
    January 4-7The Sentry4068-70-69-69-1620
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5267-67-69-70-77
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC67-72-65-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-70-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5375-64-74-67-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3366-65-71-74-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1769-72-68-71-443

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

