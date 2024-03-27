PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
30M AGO

Martin Trainer Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    When he hits the links March 28-31, Martin Trainer will look to improve upon his last performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open. In 2021, he shot -6 and placed fifth at Memorial Park Golf Course.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Trainer's average finish has been fifth, and his average score -6, over his last three appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • In 2021, Trainer finished fifth (with a score of -6) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022 with numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Finau also posted numbers of 302.4 in average driving distance (20th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Trainer's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/11/2021565-65-74-70-6
    11/5/2020MC70-80+10
    10/10/2019MC75-83+14

    Trainer's Recent Performances

    • Trainer has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Trainer has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -13 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Martin Trainer has averaged 296.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Trainer has an average of 6.658 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Trainer is averaging 5.596 Strokes Gained: Total.
    

    Trainer's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance83302.2296.8
    Greens in Regulation %15265.17%23.26%
    Putts Per Round10629.0527.5
    Par Breakers3523.81%22.92%
    Bogey Avoidance18216.40%9.72%

    Trainer's Best Finishes

    • Trainer played 23 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • Last season Trainer put up his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante. He shot -18 and finished 15th (nine shots back of the winner).
    • Trainer's 139 points last season placed him 183rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Trainer's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee168-0.364-2.594
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green187-0.650-1.551
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green126-0.0323.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.0536.658
    Average Strokes Gained: Total183-1.0995.596

    Trainer's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-71E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-72+1--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open7271-72-74-73+23
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-72+2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-72+2--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship6270-69-73-70-63
    July 27-303M OpenMC68-79+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-66-68-76-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1569-70-66-65-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship8170-67-76-70-1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-68-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7471-67-71-70-12
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1970-70-66-68-1043
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC73-71E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Trainer as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

