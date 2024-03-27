Martin Trainer Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
When he hits the links March 28-31, Martin Trainer will look to improve upon his last performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open. In 2021, he shot -6 and placed fifth at Memorial Park Golf Course.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Trainer's average finish has been fifth, and his average score -6, over his last three appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- In 2021, Trainer finished fifth (with a score of -6) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022 with numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
- Finau also posted numbers of 302.4 in average driving distance (20th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (seventh).
Trainer's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/11/2021
|5
|65-65-74-70
|-6
|11/5/2020
|MC
|70-80
|+10
|10/10/2019
|MC
|75-83
|+14
Trainer's Recent Performances
- Trainer has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Trainer has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -13 those three times he's made the cut.
- Martin Trainer has averaged 296.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Trainer has an average of 6.658 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Trainer is averaging 5.596 Strokes Gained: Total.
Trainer's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|83
|302.2
|296.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|152
|65.17%
|23.26%
|Putts Per Round
|106
|29.05
|27.5
|Par Breakers
|35
|23.81%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|182
|16.40%
|9.72%
Trainer's Best Finishes
- Trainer played 23 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- Last season Trainer put up his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante. He shot -18 and finished 15th (nine shots back of the winner).
- Trainer's 139 points last season placed him 183rd in the FedExCup standings.
Trainer's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-0.364
|-2.594
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|187
|-0.650
|-1.551
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|126
|-0.032
|3.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.053
|6.658
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|183
|-1.099
|5.596
Trainer's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|72
|71-72-74-73
|+2
|3
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|62
|70-69-73-70
|-6
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-66-68-76
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|69-70-66-65
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|81
|70-67-76-70
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|71-67-71-70
|-1
|2
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|70-70-66-68
|-10
|43
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Trainer as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
