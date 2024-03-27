Martin Trainer Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Trainer has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Trainer has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has finished with an average score of -13 those three times he's made the cut.

Martin Trainer has averaged 296.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Trainer has an average of 6.658 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.