Martin Laird Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Martin Laird hits the links March 28-31 in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course following a 54th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida his last time in competition.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Over his last four trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Laird has an average score of -4, with an average finish of 32nd.
    • In Laird's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2022, he finished 22nd after posting a score of -4.
    • Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022 with numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.

    Laird's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/20222268-69-73-66-4
    11/11/2021MC69-74+3
    11/5/2020MC72-74+6
    10/10/20194270-73-74-67-4

    Laird's Recent Performances

    • Laird has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Laird has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Martin Laird has averaged 281.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Laird is averaging 1.604 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Laird is averaging 0.493 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Laird's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Laird owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.448 (156th) this season, while his average driving distance of 284.4 yards ranks 167th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Laird ranks 155th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.508. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Laird has delivered a 0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 60th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance167284.4281.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%70.37%
    Putts Per Round129.1
    Par Breakers1%22.84%
    Bogey Avoidance1%10.49%

    Laird's Best Finishes

    • Although Laird has not won any of the seven tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
    • Laird, who has 116 points, currently ranks 107th in the FedExCup standings.

    Laird's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Laird's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.302.
    • Laird's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.198 mark ranked 40th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird delivered his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking second in the field at 5.607. In that event, he finished ninth.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Laird recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.943, which ranked 18th in the field). In that event, he finished 54th.
    • Laird recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.

    Laird's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee156-0.448-1.677
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green155-0.508-1.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green80.5531.771
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.2231.604
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.1800.493

    Laird's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-77+6--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC75-70+3--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3472-66-66-67-1318
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-75+2--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7070-68-72-72-63
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 27-303M Open268-68-67-64-17208
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5866-72-68-72-25
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1970-69-72-68-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5668-68-72-74-6--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-69-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3169-69-69-65-16--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5967-69-69-70-9--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-68+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-70-68-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-72+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5369-69-73-69-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-69-66-69-1266
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1067-68-70-68-1535
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5470-73-70-73-29

    All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

