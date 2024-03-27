Martin Laird Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Martin Laird hits the links March 28-31 in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course following a 54th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida his last time in competition.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Over his last four trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Laird has an average score of -4, with an average finish of 32nd.
- In Laird's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2022, he finished 22nd after posting a score of -4.
- Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022 with numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
- Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.
Laird's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|22
|68-69-73-66
|-4
|11/11/2021
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|11/5/2020
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|10/10/2019
|42
|70-73-74-67
|-4
Laird's Recent Performances
- Laird has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five tournaments.
- Laird has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Martin Laird has averaged 281.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Laird is averaging 1.604 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Laird is averaging 0.493 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Laird's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Laird owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.448 (156th) this season, while his average driving distance of 284.4 yards ranks 167th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Laird ranks 155th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.508. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Laird has delivered a 0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 60th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|167
|284.4
|281.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|70.37%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.49%
Laird's Best Finishes
- Although Laird has not won any of the seven tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- Laird, who has 116 points, currently ranks 107th in the FedExCup standings.
Laird's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Laird's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.302.
- Laird's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.198 mark ranked 40th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird delivered his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking second in the field at 5.607. In that event, he finished ninth.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Laird recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.943, which ranked 18th in the field). In that event, he finished 54th.
- Laird recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
Laird's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.448
|-1.677
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-0.508
|-1.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|8
|0.553
|1.771
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.223
|1.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.180
|0.493
Laird's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|72-66-66-67
|-13
|18
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|70
|70-68-72-72
|-6
|3
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|68-68-67-64
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|66-72-68-72
|-2
|5
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|70-69-72-68
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|56
|68-68-72-74
|-6
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|69-69-69-65
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|59
|67-69-69-70
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-68
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|69-69-73-69
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-69-66-69
|-12
|66
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|67-68-70-68
|-15
|35
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|70-73-70-73
|-2
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.