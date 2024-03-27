Mark Hubbard Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Mark Hubbard will appear March 28-31 in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas. In his most recent tournament he placed 31st in THE PLAYERS Championship, shooting -7 at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Hubbard's average finish has been 26th, and his average score -5, over his last four appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2022, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +5.
- Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022 with numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 302.4 (20th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (seventh).
Hubbard's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|11/5/2020
|50
|69-71-72-71
|+3
|10/10/2019
|2
|68-69-69-69
|-13
Hubbard's Recent Performances
- Hubbard has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- Hubbard has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
- Mark Hubbard has averaged 289.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has an average of 0.501 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hubbard is averaging 1.336 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hubbard's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hubbard has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.248, which ranks 140th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.8 yards) ranks 138th, and his 65.5% driving accuracy average ranks 24th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hubbard sports a 0.444 average that ranks 33rd on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hubbard has registered a 0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|138
|289.8
|289.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.08%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|26.32%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.04%
Hubbard's Best Finishes
- Although Hubbard hasn't won any of the eight tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut eight times.
- As of now, Hubbard has collected 424 points, which ranks him 41st in the FedExCup standings.
Hubbard's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.283 (he finished 20th in that event).
- Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379. He finished 20th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.501. He finished 48th in that tournament.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.794, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
- Hubbard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.075) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fourth in that event).
Hubbard's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.248
|-0.852
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.444
|0.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|58
|0.142
|1.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.184
|0.501
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.523
|1.336
Hubbard's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|11
|68-66-68-70
|-12
|63
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|18
|68-70-69-66
|-11
|44
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|72-69-67-72
|-4
|27
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|75
|71-74-79-74
|+18
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|69-69-69-69
|-4
|75
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|69-70-72-79
|+2
|26
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|6
|68-70-66-70
|-14
|95
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|81
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|69-72-71-72
|+4
|14
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|17
|66-72-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|69-68-67-67
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-65
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-76-69-66
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|68-65-68-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|70-66-66-70
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|69-72-71-69
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|69-68-65
|-14
|313
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|70-70-72-68
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-65-73-72
|-5
|9
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|68-72-73-70
|-1
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|68-73-72-68
|-7
|38
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.