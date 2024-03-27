PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
31M AGO

Mark Hubbard Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mark Hubbard Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Mark Hubbard will appear March 28-31 in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas. In his most recent tournament he placed 31st in THE PLAYERS Championship, shooting -7 at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).

    Latest odds for Hubbard at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Hubbard's average finish has been 26th, and his average score -5, over his last four appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2022, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +5.
    • Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022 with numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
    • En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 302.4 (20th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Hubbard's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/2022MC75-74+5
    11/5/20205069-71-72-71+3
    10/10/2019268-69-69-69-13

    Hubbard's Recent Performances

    • Hubbard has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • Hubbard has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
    • Mark Hubbard has averaged 289.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has an average of 0.501 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hubbard is averaging 1.336 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hubbard .

    Hubbard's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hubbard has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.248, which ranks 140th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.8 yards) ranks 138th, and his 65.5% driving accuracy average ranks 24th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hubbard sports a 0.444 average that ranks 33rd on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hubbard has registered a 0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance138289.8289.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%66.08%
    Putts Per Round128.1
    Par Breakers1%26.32%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.04%

    Hubbard's Best Finishes

    • Although Hubbard hasn't won any of the eight tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut eight times.
    • As of now, Hubbard has collected 424 points, which ranks him 41st in the FedExCup standings.

    Hubbard's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.283 (he finished 20th in that event).
    • Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379. He finished 20th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.501. He finished 48th in that tournament.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.794, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
    • Hubbard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.075) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fourth in that event).

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.248-0.852
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.4440.493
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green580.1421.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.1840.501
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.5231.336

    Hubbard's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC76-73+5--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1168-66-68-70-1263
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1868-70-69-66-1144
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2772-69-67-72-427
    May 18-21PGA Championship7571-74-79-74+183
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge969-69-69-69-475
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3069-70-72-79+226
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open668-70-66-70-1495
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic667-66-67-68-1681
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-70-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6669-72-71-72+414
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1766-72-70-70-10--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship669-68-67-67-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-65-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-76-69-66+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2068-65-68-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-70-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-67-70-67-65
    January 18-21The American Express4770-66-66-70-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2069-72-71-69-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am469-68-65-14313
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5370-70-72-68-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4869-65-73-72-59
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6468-72-73-70-14
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3168-73-72-68-738

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.