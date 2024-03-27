Mackenzie Hughes Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
After he finished 16th in this tournament in 2022, Mackenzie Hughes has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas March 28-31.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Over his last six trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Hughes has an average score of -4, with an average finish of 26th.
- Hughes last participated in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022, finishing 16th with a score of -5.
- With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
- En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 302.4 (20th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (seventh).
Hughes' Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|16
|66-68-70-71
|-5
|11/11/2021
|29
|71-69-69-71
|E
|11/5/2020
|7
|70-72-68-63
|-7
|10/10/2019
|55
|68-71-74-74
|-1
|3/29/2018
|MC
|69-77
|+2
Hughes' Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Hughes has finished in the top five once.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Hughes has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -5.
- Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 297.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has an average of 0.391 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes is averaging 1.458 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hughes' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hughes' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.133 ranks 120th on TOUR this season, and his 53.5% driving accuracy average ranks 155th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hughes has a -0.360 mark (144th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hughes has registered a 0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 73rd on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|124
|291.7
|297.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|57.10%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.20%
Hughes' Best Finishes
- Although Hughes hasn't won any of the eight tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 87.5%.
- With 374 points, Hughes currently ranks 46th in the FedExCup standings.
Hughes' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 4.306 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 1.352 mark ranked 26th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes posted his best mark this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.478.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.615, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
- Hughes posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Hughes' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.133
|0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.360
|-2.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|4
|0.605
|3.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.141
|0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.253
|1.458
Hughes' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|29
|76-69-74-70
|+1
|31
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|14
|65-64-73-65
|-17
|53
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|67-73-75-71
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|76
|+6
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|69-68-69-68
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|67-68-75-69
|-1
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|72-67-74-70
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|70-72-70-72
|+4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|7
|71-65-63-68
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|2
|68-66-60-63
|-25
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|68-70-70-64
|-20
|68
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|70-67-78-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|76-70-70
|E
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-65-72-74
|-4
|38
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-71-71-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|70-73-69-68
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-69-70
|-9
|163
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.