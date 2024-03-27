Mackenzie Hughes Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Over his last five appearances, Hughes has finished in the top five once.

He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.

Hughes has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

In his last five events, his average score has been -5.

Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 297.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Hughes has an average of 0.391 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.