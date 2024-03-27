PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
31M AGO

Mackenzie Hughes Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    After he finished 16th in this tournament in 2022, Mackenzie Hughes has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas March 28-31.

    Latest odds for Hughes at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Over his last six trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Hughes has an average score of -4, with an average finish of 26th.
    • Hughes last participated in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022, finishing 16th with a score of -5.
    • With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
    • En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 302.4 (20th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Hughes' Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/20221666-68-70-71-5
    11/11/20212971-69-69-71E
    11/5/2020770-72-68-63-7
    10/10/20195568-71-74-74-1
    3/29/2018MC69-77+2

    Hughes' Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Hughes has finished in the top five once.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Hughes has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -5.
    • Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 297.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes has an average of 0.391 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes is averaging 1.458 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hughes .

    Hughes' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hughes' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.133 ranks 120th on TOUR this season, and his 53.5% driving accuracy average ranks 155th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hughes has a -0.360 mark (144th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hughes has registered a 0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 73rd on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance124291.7297.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%57.10%
    Putts Per Round127.3
    Par Breakers1%20.06%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.20%

    Hughes' Best Finishes

    • Although Hughes hasn't won any of the eight tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 87.5%.
    • With 374 points, Hughes currently ranks 46th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hughes' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 4.306 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 1.352 mark ranked 26th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes posted his best mark this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.478.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.615, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
    • Hughes posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.

    Hughes' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.1330.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.360-2.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green40.6053.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.1410.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Total750.2531.458

    Hughes' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2976-69-74-70+131
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-73+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1465-64-73-65-1753
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-74+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-73+4--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC69-77+2--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4967-73-75-71+69
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC76+6--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-70-1--
    July 27-303M Open3069-68-69-68-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5867-68-75-69-121
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5272-67-74-70-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4870-72-70-72+4--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship771-65-63-68-21--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic268-66-60-63-25--
    January 4-7The Sentry2568-70-70-64-2068
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6470-67-78-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7176-70-70E5
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-65-72-74-438
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC77-73+8--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3075-71-71-72+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2670-73-69-68-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship368-68-69-70-9163

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

