Luke List Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, List posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking in the field at 1.643.

List's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.128. He finished second in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.186. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.658, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that event).