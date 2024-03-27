PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Luke List Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Luke List Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Luke List seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open. He finished 57th at the par-70 Memorial Park Golf Course in 2022.

    Latest odds for List at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • List's average finish has been 25th, and his average score -6, over his last six appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • In 2022, List finished 57th (with a score of +5) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022, he had 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second).
    • En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 302.4 (20th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (seventh).

    List's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/20225769-70-69-77+5
    11/11/20211165-71-69-71-4
    11/5/2020MC71-74+5
    10/10/20192871-73-73-66-5
    3/29/20182468-68-70-72-10

    List's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, List has finished in the top five once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • List has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -2 in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Luke List has averaged 296.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • List has an average of 0.627 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, List has an average of -0.083 in his past five tournaments.
    List's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • List has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.079, which ranks 84th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.2 yards) ranks 83rd, and his 55.1% driving accuracy average ranks 137th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, List owns a 0.394 average that ranks 39th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, List has delivered a -0.122 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance83296.2296.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.68%
    Putts Per Round128.7
    Par Breakers1%19.84%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.51%

    List's Best Finishes

    • While List hasn't won any of the nine tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut six times.
    • Currently, List has 541 points, ranking him 31st in the FedExCup standings.

    List's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, List posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking in the field at 1.643.
    • List's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.128. He finished second in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.186. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.658, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that event).
    • List delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational. That ranked second in the field.

    List's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.0790.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3940.607
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green154-0.378-1.606
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.1220.627
    Average Strokes Gained: Total103-0.028-0.083

    List's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open3971-69-75-70-315
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-74+6--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-67-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-76+8--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3464-72-70-65-1318
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5770-70-71-74+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1673-74-71-70E51
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC75-71+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3366-70-67-66-1121
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74+2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3569-69-65-73-418
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2570-71-70-69-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship166-66-68-70-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1865-68-69-67-15--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4566-72-68-68-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2069-68-66-66-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1967-68-66-65-16--
    January 4-7The Sentry2267-70-68-66-2185
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6667-68-72-69-44
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5070-68-74-74-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2672-67-69-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational265-69-68-68-14375
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-72E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5669-78-72-79+1010
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-75E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

