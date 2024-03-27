Luke List Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Luke List seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open. He finished 57th at the par-70 Memorial Park Golf Course in 2022.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- List's average finish has been 25th, and his average score -6, over his last six appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- In 2022, List finished 57th (with a score of +5) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022, he had 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 302.4 (20th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (seventh).
List's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|57
|69-70-69-77
|+5
|11/11/2021
|11
|65-71-69-71
|-4
|11/5/2020
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|10/10/2019
|28
|71-73-73-66
|-5
|3/29/2018
|24
|68-68-70-72
|-10
List's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, List has finished in the top five once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- List has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of -2 in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Luke List has averaged 296.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- List has an average of 0.627 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, List has an average of -0.083 in his past five tournaments.
List's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- List has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.079, which ranks 84th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.2 yards) ranks 83rd, and his 55.1% driving accuracy average ranks 137th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, List owns a 0.394 average that ranks 39th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, List has delivered a -0.122 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|83
|296.2
|296.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.68%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.51%
List's Best Finishes
- While List hasn't won any of the nine tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those nine events, he made the cut six times.
- Currently, List has 541 points, ranking him 31st in the FedExCup standings.
List's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, List posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking in the field at 1.643.
- List's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.128. He finished second in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.186. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.658, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that event).
- List delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational. That ranked second in the field.
List's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.079
|0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.394
|0.607
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|154
|-0.378
|-1.606
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.122
|0.627
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|-0.028
|-0.083
List's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|71-69-75-70
|-3
|15
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|64-72-70-65
|-13
|18
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|70-70-71-74
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|73-74-71-70
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|66-70-67-66
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74
|+2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|69-69-65-73
|-4
|18
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|70-71-70-69
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|1
|66-66-68-70
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|65-68-69-67
|-15
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|66-72-68-68
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|69-68-66-66
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|67-68-66-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|67-70-68-66
|-21
|85
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-68-72-69
|-4
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|70-68-74-74
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|72-67-69
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|65-69-68-68
|-14
|375
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|56
|69-78-72-79
|+10
|10
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.