Lanto Griffin Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 25: Lanto Griffin of the United States chips onto the 12th green during the final round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta on February 25, 2024 in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico, Lanto Griffin ended the weekend at -5, good for a 48th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open March 28-31 looking for an improved score.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Griffin has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open four times recently, with one win, an average finish of 41st, and an average score of -1.
- Griffin finished 64th (with a score of +8) in his most recent go-round at the Texas Children's Houston Open (in 2021).
- Tony Finau finished with 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2022.
- In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (seventh).
Griffin's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/11/2021
|64
|68-68-78-74
|+8
|11/5/2020
|58
|72-71-71-70
|+4
|10/10/2019
|1
|66-74-65-69
|-14
|3/29/2018
|MC
|71-75
|+2
Griffin's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Griffin has an average finish of 56th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Griffin has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -6.
- In terms of driving distance, Lanto Griffin has averaged 306.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Griffin is averaging -0.015 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging -2.028 Strokes Gained: Total.
Griffin's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.149 (71st) last season, while his average driving distance of 302.3 yards ranked 81st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Griffin ranked 171st on TOUR, putting up an average mark of -0.405, while he ranked 55th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.52%.
- On the greens, Griffin's 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 89th last season, and his 29.51 putts-per-round average ranked 162nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|81
|302.3
|306.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|55
|68.52%
|53.40%
|Putts Per Round
|162
|29.51
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|175
|19.69%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|89
|13.84%
|16.05%
Griffin's Best Finishes
- Griffin took part in 19 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 52.6%.
- Last season Griffin's best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open. He shot -16 and finished 13th in that event.
- Griffin ranked 207th in the FedExCup standings with 85 points last season.
Griffin's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2023 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.862. He finished 51st in that tournament.
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in April 2023 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 3.099. He finished 66th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he delivered a 6.476 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.614), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.239) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, a performance that ranked him 13th in the field.
Griffin's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.149
|0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|171
|-0.405
|-1.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|141
|-0.080
|-1.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|0.041
|-0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.295
|-2.028
Griffin's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|15
|73-70-69-69
|-7
|49
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|66
|68-69-77-68
|-2
|4
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|64
|73-74-78-76
|+13
|5
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|71-66-68-71
|-8
|7
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|67-70-69-72
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|64-66-68-70
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|69-66-71-69
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|53
|70-67-70-67
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|70-68-70-70
|-2
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|73-65-65-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|71-70-73-74
|E
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|66-70-71-72
|-5
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.