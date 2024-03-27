Lanto Griffin Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

In his last five events, Griffin has an average finish of 56th.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.

Griffin has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

In his last five events, his average score has been -6.

In terms of driving distance, Lanto Griffin has averaged 306.5 yards in his past five starts.

Griffin is averaging -0.015 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.