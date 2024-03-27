PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
30M AGO

Lanto Griffin Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 25: Lanto Griffin of the United States chips onto the 12th green during the final round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta on February 25, 2024 in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico, Lanto Griffin ended the weekend at -5, good for a 48th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open March 28-31 looking for an improved score.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Griffin has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open four times recently, with one win, an average finish of 41st, and an average score of -1.
    • Griffin finished 64th (with a score of +8) in his most recent go-round at the Texas Children's Houston Open (in 2021).
    • Tony Finau finished with 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2022.
    • In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Griffin's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/11/20216468-68-78-74+8
    11/5/20205872-71-71-70+4
    10/10/2019166-74-65-69-14
    3/29/2018MC71-75+2

    Griffin's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Griffin has an average finish of 56th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Griffin has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -6.
    • In terms of driving distance, Lanto Griffin has averaged 306.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Griffin is averaging -0.015 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging -2.028 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Griffin's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.149 (71st) last season, while his average driving distance of 302.3 yards ranked 81st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Griffin ranked 171st on TOUR, putting up an average mark of -0.405, while he ranked 55th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.52%.
    • On the greens, Griffin's 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 89th last season, and his 29.51 putts-per-round average ranked 162nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance81302.3306.5
    Greens in Regulation %5568.52%53.40%
    Putts Per Round16229.5130.3
    Par Breakers17519.69%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance8913.84%16.05%

    Griffin's Best Finishes

    • Griffin took part in 19 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 52.6%.
    • Last season Griffin's best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open. He shot -16 and finished 13th in that event.
    • Griffin ranked 207th in the FedExCup standings with 85 points last season.

    Griffin's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2023 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.862. He finished 51st in that tournament.
    • Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in April 2023 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 3.099. He finished 66th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he delivered a 6.476 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.614), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.239) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, a performance that ranked him 13th in the field.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.1490.298
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green171-0.405-1.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green141-0.080-1.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting890.041-0.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.295-2.028

    Griffin's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1573-70-69-69-749
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-73+4--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta6668-69-77-68-24
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC76-74+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday6473-74-78-76+135
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC77-69+2--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-71E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5171-66-68-71-87
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2867-70-69-72-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1364-66-68-70-16--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5469-66-71-69-13--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5370-67-70-67-10--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC76-69+3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7270-68-70-70-23
    January 18-21The American Express3973-65-65-68-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6471-70-73-74E4
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4866-70-71-72-59

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

