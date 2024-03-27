Kurt Kitayama Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 3.939 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.

Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry, where his 3.988 mark ranked sixth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama produced his best effort this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.104.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kitayama posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.480, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished eighth in that event.