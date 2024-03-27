PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
30M AGO

Kurt Kitayama Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kurt Kitayama Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    In his last tournament at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Kurt Kitayama ended the weekend at -9, good for a 19th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open March 28-31 trying for better results.

    Latest odds for Kitayama at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • This is Kitayama's first time competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2022, Tony Finau posted numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
    • En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 302.4 (20th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Kitayama's Recent Performances

    • Kitayama has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Kitayama has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Kurt Kitayama has averaged 304.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kitayama has an average of 0.509 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kitayama has an average of 1.702 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kitayama .

    Kitayama's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kitayama has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.373 this season, which ranks 33rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.0 yards) ranks 39th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kitayama ranks 40th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.383, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Kitayama has delivered a -0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 95th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance39302.0304.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.40%
    Putts Per Round128.5
    Par Breakers1%21.24%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.07%

    Kitayama's Best Finishes

    • Kitayama has taken part in seven tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 85.7%.
    • With 286 points, Kitayama currently sits 61st in the FedExCup standings.

    Kitayama's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 3.939 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry, where his 3.988 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama produced his best effort this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.104.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kitayama posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.480, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
    • Kitayama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.

    Kitayama's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.3731.426
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.3830.584
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green129-0.178-0.819
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting95-0.0070.509
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.5721.702

    Kitayama's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC75-77+8--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-72E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC76-72+6--
    May 18-21PGA Championship470-71-71-65-3127
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2970-71-71-68E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-79+11--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC75-70+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-66-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open5471-65-72-70-26
    July 20-22The Open Championship6072-72-72-75+75
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5266-69-69-74-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship4176-68-72-68+458
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1671-70-64-73-2--
    January 4-7The Sentry2972-64-71-66-1948
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2470-62-68-70-1033
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-74-67-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open868-67-67-69-1378
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-69-69-75-120
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC78-73+7--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1970-71-71-67-990

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.