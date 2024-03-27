Kurt Kitayama Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
In his last tournament at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Kurt Kitayama ended the weekend at -9, good for a 19th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open March 28-31 trying for better results.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- This is Kitayama's first time competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2022, Tony Finau posted numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 302.4 (20th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (seventh).
Kitayama's Recent Performances
- Kitayama has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Kitayama has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Kurt Kitayama has averaged 304.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama has an average of 0.509 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kitayama has an average of 1.702 in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kitayama has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.373 this season, which ranks 33rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.0 yards) ranks 39th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kitayama ranks 40th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.383, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Kitayama has delivered a -0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 95th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|39
|302.0
|304.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.40%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.07%
Kitayama's Best Finishes
- Kitayama has taken part in seven tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 85.7%.
- With 286 points, Kitayama currently sits 61st in the FedExCup standings.
Kitayama's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 3.939 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry, where his 3.988 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama produced his best effort this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.104.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kitayama posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.480, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
- Kitayama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.373
|1.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.383
|0.584
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|129
|-0.178
|-0.819
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|-0.007
|0.509
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.572
|1.702
Kitayama's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|4
|70-71-71-65
|-3
|127
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|70-71-71-68
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-79
|+11
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|54
|71-65-72-70
|-2
|6
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|60
|72-72-72-75
|+7
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|66-69-69-74
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|41
|76-68-72-68
|+4
|58
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|71-70-64-73
|-2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|72-64-71-66
|-19
|48
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|70-62-68-70
|-10
|33
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-74-67
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|68-67-67-69
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-69-69-75
|-1
|20
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-73
|+7
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|70-71-71-67
|-9
|90
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.