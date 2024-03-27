Kevin Kisner Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.

Kisner has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Kevin Kisner has averaged 283.9 yards in his past five starts.

Kisner has an average of -0.563 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.