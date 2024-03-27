Kevin Kisner Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Kevin Kisner hits the links in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open March 28-31 in Houston, Texas. He is trying for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- This is Kisner's first time competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open in the past five years.
- With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
- In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (seventh).
Kisner's Recent Performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- Kisner has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Kisner has averaged 283.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Kisner has an average of -0.563 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging -8.615 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kisner's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|284.3
|283.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|57.65%
|42.93%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.93
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|18.27%
|14.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|22.10%
|14.65%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kisner's Best Finishes
- Kisner played 18 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut nine times.
- Last season Kisner's best performance came when he shot -7 and finished 51st at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- Kisner placed 208th in the FedExCup standings with 70 points last season.
Kisner's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-3.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-2.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.563
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-8.615
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kisner's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|79
|+8
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+13
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|62
|69-72-76-68
|-3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|67-70-72-72
|-7
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|78
|70-67-70-74
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-75-68
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|80-75
|+13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
