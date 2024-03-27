PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
30M AGO

Kevin Kisner Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Kisner Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Kevin Kisner hits the links in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open March 28-31 in Houston, Texas. He is trying for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.

    Latest odds for Kisner at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • This is Kisner's first time competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
    • In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Kisner's Recent Performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
    • Kisner has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Kevin Kisner has averaged 283.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kisner has an average of -0.563 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging -8.615 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Kisner .

    Kisner's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-284.3283.9
    Greens in Regulation %-57.65%42.93%
    Putts Per Round-28.9330.0
    Par Breakers-18.27%14.65%
    Bogey Avoidance-22.10%14.65%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Kisner's Best Finishes

    • Kisner played 18 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • Last season Kisner's best performance came when he shot -7 and finished 51st at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
    • Kisner placed 208th in the FedExCup standings with 70 points last season.

    Kisner's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---2.344
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---3.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---2.421
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.563
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---8.615

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Kisner's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC72-77+5--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC79+8--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC75-78+13--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-73+7--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-79+10--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6269-72-76-68-3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5167-70-72-72-7--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7870-67-70-74-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-71+6--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-75-68+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-70+5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC80-75+13--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.