Kevin Chappell Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
Kevin Chappell placed 61st in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2020, shooting a +5 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher March 28-31 at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Over his last three trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Chappell has an average score of +2, with an average finish of 53rd.
- In Chappell's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2020, he finished 61st after posting a score of +5.
- Tony Finau finished with 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2022.
- In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (seventh).
Chappell's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/5/2020
|61
|70-71-72-72
|+5
|10/10/2019
|MC
|74-72
|+2
Chappell's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Chappell has an average finish of 31st.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Chappell has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Chappell has averaged 297.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Chappell is averaging 1.834 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Chappell has an average of -1.708 in his past five tournaments.
Chappell's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|84
|302.0
|297.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|71
|68.06%
|51.04%
|Putts Per Round
|146
|29.32
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|113
|21.53%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|149
|14.98%
|14.93%
Chappell's Best Finishes
- Chappell played 20 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut eight times.
- Last season Chappell had his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished 23rd with a score of -12 (six shots back of the winner).
- With 138 points last season, Chappell ranked 185th in the FedExCup standings.
Chappell's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.165
|-0.701
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.121
|-1.951
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|137
|-0.073
|-0.890
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.040
|1.834
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.157
|-1.708
Chappell's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|71-71-69-74
|-3
|15
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|72-67-66-69
|-10
|33
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|64
|69-68-75-69
|-3
|4
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|71-67-71-69
|-10
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|69-66-71-67
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|72-68-71-68
|-5
|8
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|70-69-70-67
|-12
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for Chappell as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.