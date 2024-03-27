PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Kevin Chappell Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Kevin Chappell placed 61st in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2020, shooting a +5 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher March 28-31 at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.

    Latest odds for Chappell at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Over his last three trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Chappell has an average score of +2, with an average finish of 53rd.
    • In Chappell's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2020, he finished 61st after posting a score of +5.
    • Tony Finau finished with 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2022.
    • In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Chappell's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/5/20206170-71-72-72+5
    10/10/2019MC74-72+2

    Chappell's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Chappell has an average finish of 31st.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Chappell has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Kevin Chappell has averaged 297.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Chappell is averaging 1.834 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Chappell has an average of -1.708 in his past five tournaments.
    Chappell's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance84302.0297.6
    Greens in Regulation %7168.06%51.04%
    Putts Per Round14629.3229.6
    Par Breakers11321.53%21.53%
    Bogey Avoidance14914.98%14.93%

    Chappell's Best Finishes

    • Chappell played 20 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut eight times.
    • Last season Chappell had his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished 23rd with a score of -12 (six shots back of the winner).
    • With 138 points last season, Chappell ranked 185th in the FedExCup standings.

    Chappell's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.165-0.701
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.121-1.951
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green137-0.073-0.890
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.0401.834
    Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.157-1.708

    Chappell's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open3971-71-69-74-315
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta2472-67-66-69-1033
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC69-72-1--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-74+1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    July 27-303M Open6469-68-75-69-34
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2871-67-71-69-10--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4569-66-71-67-11--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-69-3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4972-68-71-68-58
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-72+3--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2370-69-70-67-1220

    All stats in this article are accurate for Chappell as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

