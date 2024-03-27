PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
29M AGO

Keith Mitchell Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keith Mitchell Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Keith Mitchell looks to improve upon his ninth-place finish in 2022's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course March 28-31.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Mitchell's average finish has been 19th, and his average score -6, over his last four appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • Mitchell last played at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022, finishing ninth with a score of -6.
    • Tony Finau finished with 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2022.
    • Finau averaged 302.4 yards off the tee (20th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.

    Mitchell's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/2022966-70-70-68-6
    11/11/20214167-69-73-73+2
    11/5/2020MC78-76+14
    3/29/2018667-71-67-69-14

    Mitchell's Recent Performances

    • Mitchell has finished in the top 20 four times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Over his last five appearances, Mitchell has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Keith Mitchell has averaged 307.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Mitchell is averaging -2.183 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mitchell is averaging 3.431 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Mitchell .

    Mitchell's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Mitchell owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.696 (ninth) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.6 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Mitchell owns a 0.727 average that ranks ninth on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mitchell's -0.456 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 143rd on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance28304.6307.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%73.06%
    Putts Per Round130.3
    Par Breakers1%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.78%

    Mitchell's Best Finishes

    • Mitchell hasn't won any of the nine tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected two top-10 finishes.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut eight times (88.9%).
    • With 313 points, Mitchell currently ranks 58th in the FedExCup standings.

    Mitchell's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Mitchell produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking second in the field at 5.180. In that tournament, he finished ninth.
    • Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.181 (he finished 17th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell posted his best performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking second in the field at 4.331. In that tournament, he finished 30th.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.588). That ranked in the field.
    • Mitchell recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked ninth in the field.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.6962.690
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.7274.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green122-0.131-1.303
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.456-2.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Total270.8373.431

    Mitchell's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament5375-71-77-79+148
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-73+3--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5969-71-71-75+25
    May 18-21PGA Championship5869-71-73-77+106
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4871-74-69-79+510
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC72-75+3--
    June 15-18U.S. Open2068-71-71-71+144
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4268-67-73-67-911
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-71-1--
    July 27-303M Open568-66-67-67-16105
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4370-68-72-66-444
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2169-71-70-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3867-72-70-64-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3068-64-72-67-921
    January 18-21The American Express969-67-66-62-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5474-66-72-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1769-68-69-68-1047
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1971-68-65-70-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-70-69-65-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship7369-71-76-76+45
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1767-70-66-77-443

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.