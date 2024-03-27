Keith Mitchell Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
Keith Mitchell looks to improve upon his ninth-place finish in 2022's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course March 28-31.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Mitchell's average finish has been 19th, and his average score -6, over his last four appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- Mitchell last played at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022, finishing ninth with a score of -6.
- Tony Finau finished with 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2022.
- Finau averaged 302.4 yards off the tee (20th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.
Mitchell's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|9
|66-70-70-68
|-6
|11/11/2021
|41
|67-69-73-73
|+2
|11/5/2020
|MC
|78-76
|+14
|3/29/2018
|6
|67-71-67-69
|-14
Mitchell's Recent Performances
- Mitchell has finished in the top 20 four times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Over his last five appearances, Mitchell has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Keith Mitchell has averaged 307.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell is averaging -2.183 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell is averaging 3.431 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Mitchell owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.696 (ninth) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.6 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Mitchell owns a 0.727 average that ranks ninth on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mitchell's -0.456 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 143rd on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|28
|304.6
|307.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|73.06%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.78%
Mitchell's Best Finishes
- Mitchell hasn't won any of the nine tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected two top-10 finishes.
- In those nine events, he made the cut eight times (88.9%).
- With 313 points, Mitchell currently ranks 58th in the FedExCup standings.
Mitchell's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Mitchell produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking second in the field at 5.180. In that tournament, he finished ninth.
- Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.181 (he finished 17th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell posted his best performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking second in the field at 4.331. In that tournament, he finished 30th.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.588). That ranked in the field.
- Mitchell recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked ninth in the field.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.696
|2.690
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.727
|4.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|122
|-0.131
|-1.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.456
|-2.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.837
|3.431
Mitchell's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|53
|75-71-77-79
|+14
|8
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59
|69-71-71-75
|+2
|5
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|58
|69-71-73-77
|+10
|6
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|71-74-69-79
|+5
|10
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|68-71-71-71
|+1
|44
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|68-67-73-67
|-9
|11
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|5
|68-66-67-67
|-16
|105
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|70-68-72-66
|-4
|44
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|69-71-70-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|67-72-70-64
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|68-64-72-67
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|69-67-66-62
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|74-66-72
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|69-68-69-68
|-10
|47
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-65-70
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-70-69-65
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|73
|69-71-76-76
|+4
|5
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|67-70-66-77
|-4
|43
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.