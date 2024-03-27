Keith Mitchell Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Mitchell produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking second in the field at 5.180. In that tournament, he finished ninth.

Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.181 (he finished 17th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell posted his best performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking second in the field at 4.331. In that tournament, he finished 30th.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.588). That ranked in the field.