K.H. Lee Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.345. He finished ninth in that tournament.

Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 5.146 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 30th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee posted his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.017.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.406). That ranked 13th in the field.