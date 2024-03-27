PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
30M AGO

K.H. Lee Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last competition at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, K.H. Lee ended the weekend at -7, good for a ninth-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open March 28-31 looking for a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Lee at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Lee has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open once in recent years (in 2020), posting a score of +6 and missing the cut.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2022, Tony Finau posted numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Finau averaged 302.4 yards off the tee (20th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.

    Lee's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/5/2020MC76-70+6

    Lee's Recent Performances

    • Lee has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five appearances, Lee has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -10.
    • K.H. Lee has averaged 297.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee is averaging 1.816 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee is averaging 1.187 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lee .

    Lee's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Lee's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.145 ranks 75th on TOUR this season, and his 60.6% driving accuracy average ranks 73rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee has a -0.349 average that ranks 141st on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lee's 0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 38th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance58299.5297.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%60.71%
    Putts Per Round128.2
    Par Breakers1%21.43%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.89%

    Lee's Best Finishes

    • Lee has participated in eight tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut four times (50%).
    • Lee, who has 232 points, currently sits 72nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Lee's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.345. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 5.146 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee posted his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.017.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.406). That ranked 13th in the field.
    • Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Lee's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee750.1450.737
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.349-1.913
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green360.2380.546
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting380.3301.816
    Average Strokes Gained: Total610.3641.187

    Lee's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2374-67-74-72-142
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4171-69-69-69-612
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship866-70-71-68-973
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5070-68-68-67-116
    May 18-21PGA Championship2973-68-75-69+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5768-69-75-73+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-76+7--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC73-75+8--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open7265-70-70-77+23
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-67-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1470-67-69-71-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open769-64-66-68-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4168-76-72-67+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5467-70-73-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5870-67-70-66-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3069-68-66-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express2565-64-74-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-67+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches469-66-70-66-13104
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship971-67-70-69-778

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

