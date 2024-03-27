K.H. Lee Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
In his last competition at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, K.H. Lee ended the weekend at -7, good for a ninth-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open March 28-31 looking for a higher finish.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Lee has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open once in recent years (in 2020), posting a score of +6 and missing the cut.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2022, Tony Finau posted numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
- Finau averaged 302.4 yards off the tee (20th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.
Lee's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/5/2020
|MC
|76-70
|+6
Lee's Recent Performances
- Lee has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Lee has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -10.
- K.H. Lee has averaged 297.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lee is averaging 1.816 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lee is averaging 1.187 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lee's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.145 ranks 75th on TOUR this season, and his 60.6% driving accuracy average ranks 73rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee has a -0.349 average that ranks 141st on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lee's 0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 38th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|58
|299.5
|297.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|60.71%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.89%
Lee's Best Finishes
- Lee has participated in eight tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut four times (50%).
- Lee, who has 232 points, currently sits 72nd in the FedExCup standings.
Lee's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.345. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 5.146 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee posted his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.017.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.406). That ranked 13th in the field.
- Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.
Lee's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.145
|0.737
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.349
|-1.913
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|36
|0.238
|0.546
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|38
|0.330
|1.816
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.364
|1.187
Lee's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|23
|74-67-74-72
|-1
|42
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|71-69-69-69
|-6
|12
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|66-70-71-68
|-9
|73
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|70-68-68-67
|-11
|6
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|73-68-75-69
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|68-69-75-73
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|72
|65-70-70-77
|+2
|3
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|70-67-69-71
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|69-64-66-68
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-76-72-67
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|67-70-73-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-67-70-66
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|65-64-74-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|69-66-70-66
|-13
|104
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|78
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.