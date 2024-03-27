Justin Suh Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Suh posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 1.828.

Suh's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 2.514 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 22nd in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.390 mark ranked in the field.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.267 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 77th in that tournament.