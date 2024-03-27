PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Justin Suh Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Justin Suh seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open. He took 47th at the par-70 Memorial Park Golf Course in 2022.

    Latest odds for Suh at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Suh finished 47th (with a score of +2) in his lone appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open in recent years (in 2022).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2022, Tony Finau posted numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Finau also posted numbers of 302.4 in average driving distance (20th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Suh's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/20224769-68-71-74+2

    Suh's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Suh finished outside the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
    • Suh has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He finished with a score of -2 in his only recent appearance.
    • Off the tee, Justin Suh has averaged 297.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Suh is averaging 1.397 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Suh is averaging -1.994 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Suh .

    Suh's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Suh owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.030 (98th) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.0 yards ranks 73rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Suh sports a -1.015 average that ranks 173rd on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Suh has delivered a 0.880 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance73298.0297.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%57.87%
    Putts Per Round128.3
    Par Breakers1%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance1%18.06%

    Suh's Best Finishes

    • Suh has played nine tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut three times (33.3%).
    • Suh, who has 56 points, currently ranks 143rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Suh's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Suh posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 1.828.
    • Suh's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 2.514 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.390 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.267 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 77th in that tournament.
    • Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 22nd in the field.

    Suh's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee98-0.030-0.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green173-1.015-2.599
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green170-0.559-0.580
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting30.8801.397
    Average Strokes Gained: Total148-0.724-1.994

    Suh's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage7373-67-74-78+83
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5972-69-73-72+25
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC68-74E--
    May 18-21PGA Championship2669-68-73-74+437
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1668-70-66-74-249
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4170-66-77-79+414
    June 15-18U.S. Open2769-69-72-72+233
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5668-66-72-68-66
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7865-72-73-74-42
    July 27-303M Open4365-72-70-69-811
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-73+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-69-70-71-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5670-68-70-70-6--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1068-66-67-74-5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship466-65-68-65-24--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6471-65-72-66-8--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-67E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-66-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7767-74-79-73+52
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2268-68-70-69-937
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-77+9--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-69+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3368-73-71-70-218

    All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

