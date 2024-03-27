Justin Suh Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Justin Suh seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open. He took 47th at the par-70 Memorial Park Golf Course in 2022.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Suh finished 47th (with a score of +2) in his lone appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open in recent years (in 2022).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2022, Tony Finau posted numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
- Finau also posted numbers of 302.4 in average driving distance (20th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (seventh).
Suh's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|47
|69-68-71-74
|+2
Suh's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Suh finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
- Suh has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of -2 in his only recent appearance.
- Off the tee, Justin Suh has averaged 297.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Suh is averaging 1.397 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Suh is averaging -1.994 Strokes Gained: Total.
Suh's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Suh owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.030 (98th) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.0 yards ranks 73rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Suh sports a -1.015 average that ranks 173rd on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Suh has delivered a 0.880 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|73
|298.0
|297.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|57.87%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|18.06%
Suh's Best Finishes
- Suh has played nine tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those nine events, he made the cut three times (33.3%).
- Suh, who has 56 points, currently ranks 143rd in the FedExCup standings.
Suh's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Suh posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 1.828.
- Suh's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 2.514 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.390 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.267 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 77th in that tournament.
- Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 22nd in the field.
Suh's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|-0.030
|-0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|173
|-1.015
|-2.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|170
|-0.559
|-0.580
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|0.880
|1.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-0.724
|-1.994
Suh's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|73
|73-67-74-78
|+8
|3
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59
|72-69-73-72
|+2
|5
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|26
|69-68-73-74
|+4
|37
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|68-70-66-74
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|70-66-77-79
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|27
|69-69-72-72
|+2
|33
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|56
|68-66-72-68
|-6
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|78
|65-72-73-74
|-4
|2
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|65-72-70-69
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-69-70-71
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|10
|68-66-67-74
|-5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|4
|66-65-68-65
|-24
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|71-65-72-66
|-8
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-66
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|77
|67-74-79-73
|+5
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|37
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|68-73-71-70
|-2
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.