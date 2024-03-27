Justin Lower Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Justin Lower starts play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open after missing the cut in the tournament in 2022 at Memorial Park Golf Course.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Lower has played the Texas Children's Houston Open once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of +2 and missing the cut.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2022, Tony Finau posted numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
- In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (seventh).
Lower's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|MC
|69-73
|+2
Lower's Recent Performances
- Lower has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Lower has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -6.
- Justin Lower has averaged 290.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has an average of 0.671 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lower is averaging -0.241 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lower's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lower has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.140, which ranks 122nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.8 yards) ranks 117th, and his 58.8% driving accuracy average ranks 93rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower ranks 50th on TOUR with a mark of 0.284.
- On the greens, Lower has registered a -0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|117
|292.8
|290.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.96%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.81%
Lower's Best Finishes
- While Lower has not won any of the nine tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- As of now, Lower has compiled 198 points, which ranks him 84th in the FedExCup standings.
Lower's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.265 mark ranked 25th in the field.
- Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864. He finished third in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.721 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lower posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.351), which ranked in the field.
- Lower recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Lower's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.140
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.284
|0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|115
|-0.101
|-0.813
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.150
|0.671
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.107
|-0.241
Lower's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|70
|69-73-76-77
|+7
|3
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|71
|70-70-76-72
|+4
|3
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|66-70-68-68
|-12
|11
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|70-68-73-74
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|67-70-75-69
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|8
|68-65-67-69
|-19
|85
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|72-66-68-73
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|67-71-71-67
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|78-67
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|67-69-71-75
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-72-68-75
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|65-68-73-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|67-67-67-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|64-68-68-71
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-70-72-72
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-69-73-67
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|70-66-66-68
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|67-76-69-78
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.