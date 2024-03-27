Justin Lower Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.265 mark ranked 25th in the field.

Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864. He finished third in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.721 mark ranked seventh in the field.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lower posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.351), which ranked in the field.