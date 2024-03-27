PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
29M AGO

Justin Lower Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Justin Lower starts play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open after missing the cut in the tournament in 2022 at Memorial Park Golf Course.

    Latest odds for Lower at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Lower has played the Texas Children's Houston Open once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of +2 and missing the cut.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2022, Tony Finau posted numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
    • In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Lower's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/2022MC69-73+2

    Lower's Recent Performances

    • Lower has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five appearances, Lower has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -6.
    • Justin Lower has averaged 290.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower has an average of 0.671 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower is averaging -0.241 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lower .

    Lower's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Lower has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.140, which ranks 122nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.8 yards) ranks 117th, and his 58.8% driving accuracy average ranks 93rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower ranks 50th on TOUR with a mark of 0.284.
    • On the greens, Lower has registered a -0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance117292.8290.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.96%
    Putts Per Round129.2
    Par Breakers1%21.37%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.81%

    Lower's Best Finishes

    • While Lower has not won any of the nine tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
    • As of now, Lower has compiled 198 points, which ranks him 84th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lower's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.265 mark ranked 25th in the field.
    • Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864. He finished third in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.721 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lower posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.351), which ranked in the field.
    • Lower recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.

    Lower's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.140-0.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.2840.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green115-0.101-0.813
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.1500.671
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.107-0.241

    Lower's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open7069-73-76-77+73
    April 13-16RBC Heritage7170-70-76-72+43
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson4366-70-68-68-1211
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5770-68-73-74+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2567-70-75-69-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic868-65-67-69-1985
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4472-66-68-73-96
    July 27-303M Open4367-71-71-67-811
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC78-67+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4567-69-71-75-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4168-72-68-75+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2365-68-73-65-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2067-67-67-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7470-68-70-71-12
    January 18-21The American Express3964-68-68-71-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-70-72-72-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5371-69-73-67-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta370-66-66-68-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-70+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3667-76-69-78+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC77+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

