Josh Teater Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Josh Teater looks to show better in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open than the last time he played in this tournament in 2019 when he missed the cut.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Teater has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open once recently, in 2019. He missed the cut after posting a score of +1.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2022, Tony Finau posted numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
- Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.
Teater's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/10/2019
|MC
|72-73
|+1
Teater's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Teater has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Teater finished 61st in his only finish over his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, he finished -6 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Josh Teater has averaged 290.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Teater has an average of -1.913 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Teater has an average of -3.420 in his past five tournaments.
Teater's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Teater's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.375 ranks 146th on TOUR this season, and his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranks 56th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Teater ranks 166th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.836, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Teater has registered a -1.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 175th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|128
|290.9
|290.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|49.57%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.09%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.81%
Teater's Best Finishes
- Teater has taken part in six tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those six events, he made the cut one time.
- With 3 points, Teater currently ranks 202nd in the FedExCup standings.
Teater's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Teater's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he delivered a -0.110 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Teater delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 0.076. In that event, he missed the cut.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Teater's best mark this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he delivered a 1.891 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Teater recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (-0.090, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Teater recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-1.038) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024. That ranked in the field.
Teater's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.375
|-0.458
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|166
|-0.836
|-1.977
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|10
|0.522
|0.927
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|175
|-1.016
|-1.913
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|169
|-1.705
|-3.420
Teater's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-71
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|72-68-70-72
|-6
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-78
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Teater as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.