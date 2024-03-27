Joseph Bramlett Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
Joseph Bramlett shot -6 and took ninth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 28-31 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In his last three appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Bramlett has an average finish of 42nd, and an average score of +1.
- Bramlett last participated in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022, finishing ninth with a score of -6.
- With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
- Finau also posted numbers of 302.4 in average driving distance (20th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (seventh).
Bramlett's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|9
|70-65-70-69
|-6
|11/11/2021
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|10/10/2019
|74
|69-74-79-73
|+7
Bramlett's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Bramlett has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Bramlett has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five events.
- Joseph Bramlett has averaged 310.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bramlett is averaging -0.674 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bramlett has an average of 0.138 in his past five tournaments.
Bramlett's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Bramlett has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.196 this season (67th on TOUR). His average driving distance (306.5 yards) ranks 14th, while his 52.7% driving accuracy average ranks 158th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bramlett has a 0.091 average that ranks 75th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bramlett has registered a 0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|14
|306.5
|310.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|68.75%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.15%
Bramlett's Best Finishes
- Bramlett has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 62.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- Currently, Bramlett has 107 points, placing him 112th in the FedExCup standings.
Bramlett's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Bramlett produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 20th in the field at 1.829.
- Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 3.712.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett produced his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking second in the field at 5.020. In that event, he finished 17th.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.638). That ranked ninth in the field.
- Bramlett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024. That ranked 14th in the field.
Bramlett's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.196
|0.513
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.091
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|81
|0.035
|0.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|0.030
|-0.674
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.351
|0.138
Bramlett's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|10
|68-70-67-66
|-13
|65
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|40
|72-69-72-69
|-2
|15
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|19
|68-67-67-66
|-16
|44
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|73-70-70-75
|E
|51
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|69-65-69-70
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-73-70
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-66-74-72
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|66-70-67-74
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|68-69-71-69
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-69-72
|-4
|43
All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.