Joseph Bramlett Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Over his last five appearances, Bramlett has finished in the top 20 once.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.

Over his last five events, Bramlett has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five events.

Joseph Bramlett has averaged 310.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Bramlett is averaging -0.674 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.