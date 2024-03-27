Jorge Campillo Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 25: Jorge Campillo of Spain plays his shot from the first tee plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta on February 25, 2024 in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Jorge Campillo enters play March 28-31 in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course after a 49th-place finish in the Valspar Championship, which was his last competition.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- This is Campillo's first time competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open in the past five years.
- Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022 with numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
- In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (seventh).
Campillo's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Campillo has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Campillo has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Jorge Campillo has averaged 294.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Campillo is averaging 0.653 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Campillo has an average of 2.590 in his past five tournaments.
Campillo's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|299.6
|294.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|60.19%
|59.72%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.50
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|15.74%
|19.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|21.30%
|15.63%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Campillo's Best Finishes
- Campillo played two tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those two events, he made the cut one time, a success rate of 50%.
- Last season Campillo's best performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. He shot -10 and finished 19th in that event.
Campillo's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Campillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 0.082 mark ranked 48th in the field.
- Campillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 5.239 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campillo put up his best performance last season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2023), ranking 61st in the field with a mark of -1.055.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, Campillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- -1.614, which ranked him 61st in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
- Campillo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (2.178) at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2023), which ranked him 42nd in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
Campillo's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|2.479
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.653
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.590
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Campillo's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-68-68-71
|-3
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|82-74
|+14
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|67-70-67-70
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|71-69-72-67
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-66
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|71-68-71-74
|E
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Campillo as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
