Jorge Campillo Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Last season Campillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 0.082 mark ranked 48th in the field.

Campillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 5.239 mark ranked eighth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campillo put up his best performance last season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2023), ranking 61st in the field with a mark of -1.055.

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, Campillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- -1.614, which ranked him 61st in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.