27M AGO

Joel Dahmen Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Joel Dahmen Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    When he hits the links March 28-31, Joel Dahmen will look to improve upon his last performance in the Texas Children's Houston Open. In 2022, he shot -6 and placed ninth at Memorial Park Golf Course.

    Latest odds for Dahmen at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Over his last three trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Dahmen has an average score of -5, with an average finish of 30th.
    • In 2022, Dahmen finished ninth (with a score of -6) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022, he had 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second).
    • Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.

    Dahmen's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/2022967-68-68-71-6
    11/11/2021570-69-70-65-6
    3/29/20187668-71-75-2

    Dahmen's Recent Performances

    • Dahmen has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Dahmen has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Joel Dahmen has averaged 286.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging -2.487 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Dahmen has an average of 2.206 in his past five tournaments.
    Dahmen's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Dahmen has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.417 this season (27th on TOUR). His average driving distance (287.4 yards) ranks 153rd, while his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranks 28th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dahmen ranks eighth on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.741. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Dahmen's -0.983 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 174th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance153287.4286.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%70.37%
    Putts Per Round129.6
    Par Breakers1%20.99%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.65%

    Dahmen's Best Finishes

    • Dahmen, who has taken part in eight tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • Dahmen, who has 187 points, currently ranks 88th in the FedExCup standings.

    Dahmen's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.094. He finished 11th in that tournament.
    • Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 8.127 mark ranked third in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 3.792 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (0.929, which ranked 36th in the field). In that event, he finished 41st.
    • Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 11th in the field (he finished 11th in that tournament).

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.4171.828
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.7412.609
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green113-0.0940.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting174-0.983-2.487
    Average Strokes Gained: Total900.0812.206

    Dahmen's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC66-75-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 18-21PGA Championship6974-69-78-72+133
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6872-69-70-76+73
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-72+4--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-78+12--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-76+9--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-68E--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-68-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6470-67-72-71E4
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1369-67-68-71-13--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open772-65-64-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5967-72-74-73+6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7271-67-68-72-23
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-72-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-69+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4169-68-71-70-612
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4972-68-68-71-95
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1174-67-67-68-12160
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4972-70-70-72E8

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

