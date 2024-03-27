Joel Dahmen Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.094. He finished 11th in that tournament.

Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 8.127 mark ranked third in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 3.792 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (0.929, which ranked 36th in the field). In that event, he finished 41st.