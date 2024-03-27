PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
29M AGO

Joe Highsmith Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Joe Highsmith enters play in Houston, Texas looking for better results March 28-31 in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, the Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Highsmith at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Highsmith is playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • Tony Finau finished with 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2022.
    • Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.

    Highsmith's Recent Performances

    • Highsmith has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Highsmith has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has carded an average score of -11 over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Joe Highsmith has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith is averaging -0.736 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith is averaging -3.991 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Highsmith's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Highsmith owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.368 (181st) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.2 yards ranks 102nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Highsmith ranks 177th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -1.181. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Highsmith's -0.515 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 152nd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance102294.2297.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%65.48%
    Putts Per Round128.8
    Par Breakers1%23.02%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.30%

    Highsmith's Best Finishes

    • Highsmith has taken part in seven tournaments this season, collecting one top-10 finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut three times.
    • Currently, Highsmith ranks 115th in the FedExCup standings with 97 points.

    Highsmith's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.915 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he delivered a 0.425 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith posted his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.599.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.022), which ranked 24th in the field.
    • Highsmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him 41st in the field). In that tournament, he finished 33rd.

    Highsmith's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee181-1.368-1.812
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green177-1.181-2.811
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160.3701.367
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.515-0.736
    Average Strokes Gained: Total179-2.694-3.991

    Highsmith's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-77+12--
    January 18-21The American Express3466-69-65-70-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3370-67-71-75-522
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-68+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-78+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open665-65-71-70-1755
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-76+9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

