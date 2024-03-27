Joe Highsmith Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Joe Highsmith enters play in Houston, Texas looking for better results March 28-31 in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, the Valspar Championship.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Highsmith is playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in the past five years.
- Tony Finau finished with 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2022.
- Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.
Highsmith's Recent Performances
- Highsmith has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Highsmith has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has carded an average score of -11 over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Joe Highsmith has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith is averaging -0.736 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith is averaging -3.991 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Highsmith owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.368 (181st) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.2 yards ranks 102nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Highsmith ranks 177th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -1.181. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Highsmith's -0.515 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 152nd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|102
|294.2
|297.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.48%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.02%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.30%
Highsmith's Best Finishes
- Highsmith has taken part in seven tournaments this season, collecting one top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut three times.
- Currently, Highsmith ranks 115th in the FedExCup standings with 97 points.
Highsmith's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.915 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he delivered a 0.425 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith posted his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.599.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.022), which ranked 24th in the field.
- Highsmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him 41st in the field). In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|181
|-1.368
|-1.812
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|177
|-1.181
|-2.811
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|16
|0.370
|1.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.515
|-0.736
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|179
|-2.694
|-3.991
Highsmith's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|66-69-65-70
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|70-67-71-75
|-5
|22
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-78
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|65-65-71-70
|-17
|55
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.