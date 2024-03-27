Jimmy Walker Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

In his last five tournaments, Walker finished outside the top 20.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.

Walker hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 43rd.

In his last five events, he finished -8 relative to par in his only made cut.

In terms of driving distance, Jimmy Walker has averaged 294.8 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Walker is averaging -0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting.