28M AGO

Jimmy Walker Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: Jimmy Walker of the United States hits a tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Jimmy Walker had a poor showing the last time he donned the spikes in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022, failing to make the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Memorial Park Golf Course.

    Latest odds for Walker at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Walker's average finish has been 71st, and his average score +4, over his last four appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • In 2022, Walker failed to make the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • Tony Finau finished with 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2022.
    • Finau averaged 302.4 yards off the tee (20th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.

    Walker's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/2022MC74-69+3
    11/11/2021MC72-75+7
    11/5/2020MC77-78+15

    Walker's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Walker finished outside the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
    • Walker hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 43rd.
    • In his last five events, he finished -8 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Jimmy Walker has averaged 294.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Walker is averaging -0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Walker is averaging -1.879 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Walker .

    Walker's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance45307.2294.8
    Greens in Regulation %17264.08%69.44%
    Putts Per Round7728.9029.7
    Par Breakers16420.16%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance17015.76%13.89%

    Walker's Best Finishes

    • Walker took part in 30 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 30 tournaments, he had a 40% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
    • Last season Walker had his best performance at the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club. He shot -8 and finished 14th (11 shots back of the winner).
    • Walker's 294 points last season ranked him 128th in the FedExCup standings.

    Walker's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.216-0.533
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.120-0.902
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green750.1000.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting920.022-0.502
    Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.214-1.879

    Walker's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2270-70-73-69-637
    April 13-16RBC Heritage2565-65-72-73-933
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1567-67-70-68-1253
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship1472-68-68-68-854
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson7469-66-72-70-73
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-76+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4073-67-71-70+113
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-76+9--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-71+1--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4267-68-69-71-911
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-73+5--
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-67-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-69-69-73-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4367-72-74-67-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-69+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC73-72+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
