Jimmy Walker Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: Jimmy Walker of the United States hits a tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Jimmy Walker had a poor showing the last time he donned the spikes in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022, failing to make the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Memorial Park Golf Course.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Walker's average finish has been 71st, and his average score +4, over his last four appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- In 2022, Walker failed to make the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- Tony Finau finished with 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2022.
- Finau averaged 302.4 yards off the tee (20th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.
Walker's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|11/11/2021
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|11/5/2020
|MC
|77-78
|+15
Walker's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Walker finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
- Walker hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 43rd.
- In his last five events, he finished -8 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Jimmy Walker has averaged 294.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Walker is averaging -0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Walker is averaging -1.879 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Walker's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|45
|307.2
|294.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|172
|64.08%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|77
|28.90
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|164
|20.16%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|170
|15.76%
|13.89%
Walker's Best Finishes
- Walker took part in 30 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 30 tournaments, he had a 40% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- Last season Walker had his best performance at the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club. He shot -8 and finished 14th (11 shots back of the winner).
- Walker's 294 points last season ranked him 128th in the FedExCup standings.
Walker's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.216
|-0.533
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.120
|-0.902
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|75
|0.100
|0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|0.022
|-0.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.214
|-1.879
Walker's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|22
|70-70-73-69
|-6
|37
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|25
|65-65-72-73
|-9
|33
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|15
|67-67-70-68
|-12
|53
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|14
|72-68-68-68
|-8
|54
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|74
|69-66-72-70
|-7
|3
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|73-67-71-70
|+1
|13
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|67-68-69-71
|-9
|11
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-69-69-73
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|67-72-74-67
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
