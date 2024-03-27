Jhonattan Vegas Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 24: Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta on February 24, 2024 in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Jhonattan Vegas finished 26th in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2021, shooting a -1 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher March 28-31 at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Over his last five trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Vegas has an average score of -2, with an average finish of 43rd.
- Vegas last participated in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2021, finishing 26th with a score of -1.
- When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022, he had 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second).
- In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (seventh).
Vegas' Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/11/2021
|26
|67-69-68-75
|-1
|11/5/2020
|44
|73-70-68-70
|+1
|10/10/2019
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|3/29/2018
|87
|71-68-78
|+1
Vegas' Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Vegas has an average finish of 41st.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Vegas has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -5.
- Jhonattan Vegas has averaged 306.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas has an average of -2.267 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas is averaging -1.312 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vegas' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Vegas has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.478 this season (20th on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.8 yards) ranks 19th, while his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranks 84th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Vegas ranks 35th on TOUR with a mark of 0.435.
- On the greens, Vegas has registered a -0.975 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 173rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|19
|305.8
|306.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|57.04%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.22%
Vegas' Best Finishes
- Vegas, who has participated in six tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- As of now, Vegas has collected 41 points, which ranks him 156th in the FedExCup standings.
Vegas' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Vegas put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 10th in the field at 3.361. In that event, he finished 22nd.
- Vegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 15th in the field with a mark of 3.770.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas' best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.983.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Vegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- -0.770, which ranked him 53rd in the field. He finished 22nd in that event.
- Vegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked 22nd in the field. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
Vegas' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.478
|1.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.435
|1.591
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|165
|-0.471
|-1.777
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|173
|-0.975
|-2.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.532
|-1.312
Vegas' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-66
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-65
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|67-68-69-71
|-9
|37
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|71-68-69-75
|-1
|5
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.