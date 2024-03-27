Jhonattan Vegas Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Vegas put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 10th in the field at 3.361. In that event, he finished 22nd.

Vegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 15th in the field with a mark of 3.770.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas' best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.983.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Vegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- -0.770, which ranked him 53rd in the field. He finished 22nd in that event.