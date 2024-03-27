Jason Day Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 1.768. He finished 36th in that event.

Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.449. He finished sixth in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 4.314 mark ranked fifth in the field.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Day posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.320, which ranked 21st in the field). In that tournament, he finished 35th.