Jason Day Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
Jason Day placed 16th in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022, shooting a -5 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher March 28-31 at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Over his last three trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Day has an average score of -2, with an average finish of 26th.
- In Day's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2022, he finished 16th after posting a score of -5.
- Tony Finau finished with 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2022.
- Finau averaged 302.4 yards off the tee (20th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.
Day's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|16
|69-69-69-68
|-5
|11/11/2021
|54
|67-74-74-70
|+5
|11/5/2020
|7
|67-68-67-71
|-7
Day's Recent Performances
- Day has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Day has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Jason Day has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Day is averaging 0.773 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Day has an average of 2.063 in his past five tournaments.
Day's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Day has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.130 this season, which ranks 78th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.4 yards) ranks 60th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Day ranks 115th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.140. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Day's 0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 47th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|60
|299.4
|302.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.76%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.90%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.42%
Day's Best Finishes
- Day has participated in seven tournaments this season, earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those seven events, he made the cut six times.
- Day, who has 670 points, currently ranks 18th in the FedExCup standings.
Day's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 1.768. He finished 36th in that event.
- Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.449. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 4.314 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Day posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.320, which ranked 21st in the field). In that tournament, he finished 35th.
- Day posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.459) at The Sentry, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 10th in the field (he finished 10th in that event).
Day's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.130
|0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.140
|-0.580
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|7
|0.557
|1.587
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.282
|0.773
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.830
|2.063
Day's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|39
|67-72-74-80
|+5
|18
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|1
|64-69-66-62
|-23
|500
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|71-64-66-70
|-9
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|72-67-69-69
|-7
|203
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|68-72-72-66
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|45
|69-74-74-70
|+7
|43
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|28
|67-70-74-73
|+4
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|11
|71-69-66-74
|-8
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|10
|65-69-67-67
|-24
|170
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|68-66-68-68
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|69-71-63
|-13
|238
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|9
|65-69-69-72
|-9
|200
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|70-74-73-73
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|67-71-72-72
|-6
|22
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.