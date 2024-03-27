James Hahn Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
James Hahn placed 27th in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022, shooting a -2 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher March 28-31 at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Hahn's average finish has been 36th, and his average score -3, over his last six appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- Hahn finished 27th (with a score of -2) in his most recent go-round at the Texas Children's Houston Open (in 2022).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2022, Tony Finau posted numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 302.4 (20th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (seventh).
Hahn's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|27
|68-65-71-74
|-2
|11/11/2021
|MC
|76-66
|+2
|11/5/2020
|50
|71-71-73-68
|+3
|10/10/2019
|23
|69-73-72-68
|-6
|3/29/2018
|32
|69-67-73-70
|-9
Hahn's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Hahn has an average finish of 49th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Hahn has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, James Hahn has averaged 295.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Hahn is averaging 0.746 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hahn is averaging -3.583 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hahn's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|114
|298.9
|295.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|63
|68.33%
|60.46%
|Putts Per Round
|179
|29.68
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|158
|20.28%
|24.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|154
|15.14%
|13.07%
Hahn's Best Finishes
- Hahn took part in 26 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 50%.
- Last season Hahn had his best performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he finished 33rd with a score of -8 (11 shots back of the winner).
- With 164 points last season, Hahn ranked 171st in the FedExCup standings.
Hahn's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.315
|-1.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.159
|-1.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|169
|-0.280
|-1.877
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.204
|0.746
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.328
|-3.583
Hahn's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|80-74
|+10
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|70-69-71-68
|-6
|12
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|49
|67-72-68-72
|-5
|8
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|67-69-66-71
|-11
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|69-73-73-72
|-1
|5
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|77-64
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|70-68-66-70
|-10
|18
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|62
|69-68-72-71
|-4
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|71-67-73-71
|-6
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|68
|72-67-75-73
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|69-67-70-68
|-14
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-68
|-8
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|70-70-70-66
|-8
|21
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hahn as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.