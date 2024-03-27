PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
James Hahn Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    James Hahn placed 27th in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022, shooting a -2 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher March 28-31 at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.

    Latest odds for Hahn at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Hahn's average finish has been 36th, and his average score -3, over his last six appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • Hahn finished 27th (with a score of -2) in his most recent go-round at the Texas Children's Houston Open (in 2022).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2022, Tony Finau posted numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
    • En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 302.4 (20th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Hahn's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/20222768-65-71-74-2
    11/11/2021MC76-66+2
    11/5/20205071-71-73-68+3
    10/10/20192369-73-72-68-6
    3/29/20183269-67-73-70-9

    Hahn's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hahn has an average finish of 49th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Hahn has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, James Hahn has averaged 295.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hahn is averaging 0.746 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hahn is averaging -3.583 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hahn .

    Hahn's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance114298.9295.2
    Greens in Regulation %6368.33%60.46%
    Putts Per Round17929.6830.3
    Par Breakers15820.28%24.84%
    Bogey Avoidance15415.14%13.07%

    Hahn's Best Finishes

    • Hahn took part in 26 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 50%.
    • Last season Hahn had his best performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he finished 33rd with a score of -8 (11 shots back of the winner).
    • With 164 points last season, Hahn ranked 171st in the FedExCup standings.

    Hahn's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.315-1.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.159-1.429
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green169-0.280-1.877
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.2040.746
    Average Strokes Gained: Total146-0.328-3.583

    Hahn's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC80-74+10--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4170-69-71-68-612
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta4967-72-68-72-58
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5067-69-66-71-116
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5769-73-73-72-15
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC77-64+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-71-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3570-68-66-70-1018
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    July 27-303M Open6269-68-72-71-45
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4571-67-73-71-6--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6872-67-75-73+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4569-67-70-68-14--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-68-8--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3370-70-70-66-821
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC76-68E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hahn as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

