James Hahn Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

In his last five appearances, Hahn has an average finish of 49th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Hahn has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has finished with an average score of -6 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, James Hahn has averaged 295.2 yards in his past five starts.

Hahn is averaging 0.746 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.