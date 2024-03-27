Jake Knapp Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Jake Knapp enters play March 28-31 in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course following a 45th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida his last time in competition.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- This is Knapp's first time competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open in the past five years.
- When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022, he had 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second).
- Finau averaged 302.4 yards off the tee (20th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.
Knapp's Recent Performances
- Knapp has finished atop the leaderboard once while also posting two top-five finishes over his last five events.
- Knapp has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -6.
- Off the tee, Jake Knapp has averaged 305.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Knapp is averaging 2.223 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Knapp is averaging 3.420 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knapp's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Knapp's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.217 ranks 138th on TOUR this season, and his 54.6% driving accuracy average ranks 145th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Knapp ranks 21st on TOUR with a mark of 0.570.
- On the greens, Knapp's 0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 31st on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|20
|305.1
|305.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|67.22%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.67%
Knapp's Best Finishes
- Knapp has played eight tournaments this season, and he has earned one win along with three top-five finishes.
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- Currently, Knapp has 799 points, placing him 12th in the FedExCup standings.
Knapp's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Knapp put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking third in the field at 4.418. In that event, he finished fourth.
- Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.709 (he finished first in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.169. He finished 70th in that tournament.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.018, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 45th in that event.
- Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Knapp's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.217
|-1.774
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.570
|3.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|64
|0.121
|-0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.432
|2.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|0.907
|3.420
Knapp's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|69-65-72-71
|-3
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-73-74
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|145
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|68-68-71-69
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|1
|67-64-63-71
|-19
|500
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|68-66-71-66
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|77-70-81-72
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-72-68-73
|-4
|14
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.