Jake Knapp Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Knapp put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking third in the field at 4.418. In that event, he finished fourth.

Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.709 (he finished first in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.169. He finished 70th in that tournament.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.018, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 45th in that event.