Jacob Bridgeman Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.996 (he missed the cut in that event).

Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 6.125 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 28th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman put up his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 0.715. In that event, he missed the cut.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bridgeman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.580), which ranked 14th in the field.