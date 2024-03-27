PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
28M AGO

Jacob Bridgeman Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his last tournament, Jacob Bridgeman missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida. He'll be after better results March 28-31 in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas.

    Latest odds for Bridgeman at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In the past five years, this is Bridgeman's first time playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • Tony Finau finished with 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2022.
    • Finau averaged 302.4 yards off the tee (20th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.

    Bridgeman's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Bridgeman has an average finish of 40th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Bridgeman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 291.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Bridgeman has an average of 1.991 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bridgeman is averaging -0.557 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bridgeman's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Bridgeman has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.496 this season, which ranks 161st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.4 yards) ranks 132nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bridgeman has a 0.126 average that ranks 70th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bridgeman's 0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 33rd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance132290.4291.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.19%
    Putts Per Round128.2
    Par Breakers1%22.92%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.89%

    Bridgeman's Best Finishes

    • Bridgeman has participated in seven tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut four times (57.1%).
    • With 63 points, Bridgeman currently sits 134th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bridgeman's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.996 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 6.125 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman put up his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 0.715. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bridgeman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.580), which ranked 14th in the field.
    • Bridgeman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), which ranked him 28th in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.

    Bridgeman's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-0.496-2.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.1260.484
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green145-0.268-0.920
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.4151.991
    Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.223-0.557

    Bridgeman's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 18-21The American Express3967-69-67-68-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7068-70-78-73+13
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-71E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2870-68-65-72-927
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2368-68-71-69-1220
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

