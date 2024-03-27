Jacob Bridgeman Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
In his last tournament, Jacob Bridgeman missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida. He'll be after better results March 28-31 in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In the past five years, this is Bridgeman's first time playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- Tony Finau finished with 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2022.
- Finau averaged 302.4 yards off the tee (20th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.
Bridgeman's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Bridgeman has an average finish of 40th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Bridgeman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 291.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has an average of 1.991 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bridgeman is averaging -0.557 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bridgeman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Bridgeman has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.496 this season, which ranks 161st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.4 yards) ranks 132nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bridgeman has a 0.126 average that ranks 70th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bridgeman's 0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 33rd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|132
|290.4
|291.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.19%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.89%
Bridgeman's Best Finishes
- Bridgeman has participated in seven tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut four times (57.1%).
- With 63 points, Bridgeman currently sits 134th in the FedExCup standings.
Bridgeman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.996 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 6.125 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman put up his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 0.715. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bridgeman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.580), which ranked 14th in the field.
- Bridgeman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), which ranked him 28th in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.496
|-2.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.126
|0.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|145
|-0.268
|-0.920
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.415
|1.991
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.223
|-0.557
Bridgeman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|67-69-67-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|68-70-78-73
|+1
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-68-65-72
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-68-71-69
|-12
|20
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
