J.J. Spaun Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 0.052 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.105. He missed the cut in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.662.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.816). That ranked 23rd in the field.