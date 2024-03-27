J.J. Spaun Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
After he finished 46th in this tournament in 2021, J.J. Spaun has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas March 28-31.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Over his last three trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Spaun has an average score of +2, with an average finish of 54th.
- Spaun last played at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2021, finishing 46th with a score of +3.
- When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022, he had 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second).
- Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.
Spaun's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/11/2021
|46
|72-66-73-72
|+3
|10/10/2019
|73
|70-74-78-72
|+6
Spaun's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Spaun finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Spaun has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He finished even relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- J.J. Spaun has averaged 287.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun is averaging -1.810 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun is averaging -3.265 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Spaun has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.483 this season, which ranks 159th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.4 yards) ranks 153rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spaun ranks 131st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.260. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Spaun's -0.654 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 163rd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|153
|287.4
|287.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.04%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|22.22%
Spaun's Best Finishes
- Spaun has played eight tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut two times.
- Currently, Spaun has 17 points, ranking him 180th in the FedExCup standings.
Spaun's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 0.052 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.105. He missed the cut in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.662.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.816). That ranked 23rd in the field.
- Spaun delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.075) in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. That ranked 31st in the field.
Spaun's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.483
|-1.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.260
|0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|76
|0.061
|-0.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.654
|-1.810
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|164
|-1.335
|-3.265
Spaun's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|22
|70-73-70-69
|-6
|37
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|68-67-72-73
|-4
|27
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|63
|70-69-70-77
|+6
|4
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|72-71-70-77
|+2
|26
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|20
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|66-68-71-70
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-70-69-68
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|70-68-68-67
|-7
|130
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|11
|71-69-69-67
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|66-73-69-67
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-68-69-68
|-6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|67
|69-70-73-66
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|68-70-64-63
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|73-73-66
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-71-70-75
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.