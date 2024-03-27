PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
28M AGO

J.J. Spaun Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

J.J. Spaun Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    After he finished 46th in this tournament in 2021, J.J. Spaun has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas March 28-31.

    Latest odds for Spaun at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Over his last three trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Spaun has an average score of +2, with an average finish of 54th.
    • Spaun last played at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2021, finishing 46th with a score of +3.
    • When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022, he had 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second).
    • Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.

    Spaun's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/11/20214672-66-73-72+3
    10/10/20197370-74-78-72+6

    Spaun's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Spaun finished outside the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Spaun has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • He finished even relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • J.J. Spaun has averaged 287.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun is averaging -1.810 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun is averaging -3.265 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Spaun .

    Spaun's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Spaun has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.483 this season, which ranks 159th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.4 yards) ranks 153rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spaun ranks 131st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.260. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Spaun's -0.654 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 163rd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance153287.4287.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%62.04%
    Putts Per Round129.3
    Par Breakers1%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance1%22.22%

    Spaun's Best Finishes

    • Spaun has played eight tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut two times.
    • Currently, Spaun has 17 points, ranking him 180th in the FedExCup standings.

    Spaun's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 0.052 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.105. He missed the cut in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.662.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.816). That ranked 23rd in the field.
    • Spaun delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.075) in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. That ranked 31st in the field.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-0.483-1.111
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green131-0.2600.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green760.061-0.382
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-0.654-1.810
    Average Strokes Gained: Total164-1.335-3.265

    Spaun's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2270-73-70-69-637
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-69+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2768-67-72-73-427
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6370-69-70-77+64
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3072-71-70-77+226
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3370-69-67-70-1220
    July 27-303M Open3766-68-71-70-917
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3868-70-69-68-515
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2470-68-68-67-7130
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1171-69-69-67-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4666-73-69-67-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP669-68-69-68-6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6769-70-73-66-10--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1368-70-64-63-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-77+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5473-73-66-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-69+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6472-71-70-75E7
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.