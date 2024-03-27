PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
28M AGO

J.B. Holmes Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: J.B. Holmes of the United States waits to putt on the first green during the second round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 15, 2023 in Napa, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    J.B. Holmes looks for a better result in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open after he placed 32nd shooting -9 in this tournament in 2018.

    Latest odds for Holmes at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In his last two appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Holmes has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of -9.
    • Holmes last participated in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2018, finishing 32nd with a score of -9.
    • With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
    • Finau also posted numbers of 302.4 in average driving distance (20th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Holmes' Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/29/20183273-68-68-70-9

    Holmes' Recent Performances

    • He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
    • Holmes has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • J.B. Holmes has averaged 294.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Holmes is averaging -1.631 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Holmes is averaging -4.214 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Holmes' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-298.3294.2
    Greens in Regulation %-56.00%47.47%
    Putts Per Round-28.9630.3
    Par Breakers-17.11%19.19%
    Bogey Avoidance-22.67%19.19%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Holmes' Best Finishes

    • Holmes played 10 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
    • With 7 points last season, Holmes ranked 238th in the FedExCup standings.

    Holmes' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.579
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.631
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.214

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Holmes' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC75-74+5--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-72E--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-74+6--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-69-71-3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-74+3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-70+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-72E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-81+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Holmes as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

