Henrik Norlander Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
In his most recent competition at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico, Henrik Norlander concluded the weekend at -14, good for a 15th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open March 28-31 aiming for an improved score.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Over his last four trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Norlander has an average score of +4, with an average finish of 56th.
- Norlander last participated in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022, missing the cut with a score of +2.
- With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
- Finau averaged 302.4 yards off the tee (20th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.
Norlander's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|11/11/2021
|67
|71-69-72-78
|+10
|11/5/2020
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|10/10/2019
|45
|68-76-69-72
|-3
Norlander's Recent Performances
- Norlander has finished in the top 20 in three of his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Norlander has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -13 in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Henrik Norlander has averaged 277.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Norlander is averaging 4.114 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Norlander is averaging 4.317 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norlander's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|165
|292.3
|277.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|39
|69.11%
|52.43%
|Putts Per Round
|173
|29.59
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|155
|20.39%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|56
|13.43%
|7.99%
Norlander's Best Finishes
- Last season Norlander participated in 31 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 51.6%.
- Last season Norlander had his best performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson. He shot -26 and finished second (three shots back of the winner).
- With 229 points last season, Norlander ranked 146th in the FedExCup standings.
Norlander's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.182
|-1.519
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.004
|1.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|98
|0.040
|0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.279
|4.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-0.424
|4.317
Norlander's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|60
|71-73-75-72
|+3
|5
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|70-71-73-70
|E
|8
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|66-67-69-69
|-13
|18
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|72
|71-72-76-71
|+2
|3
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|81
|71-68-72-74
|-3
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|28
|69-67-70-69
|-13
|19
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|67-71-69-72
|-5
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+10
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|65-67-68-70
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|67-64-73-69
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|65-71-65-72
|-11
|54
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|71-68-66-69
|-14
|30
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
