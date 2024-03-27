PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Henrik Norlander Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    In his most recent competition at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico, Henrik Norlander concluded the weekend at -14, good for a 15th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open March 28-31 aiming for an improved score.

    Latest odds for Norlander at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Over his last four trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Norlander has an average score of +4, with an average finish of 56th.
    • Norlander last participated in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022, missing the cut with a score of +2.
    • With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
    • Finau averaged 302.4 yards off the tee (20th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.

    Norlander's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/2022MC73-69+2
    11/11/20216771-69-72-78+10
    11/5/2020MC75-69+4
    10/10/20194568-76-69-72-3

    Norlander's Recent Performances

    • Norlander has finished in the top 20 in three of his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Norlander has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -13 in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Henrik Norlander has averaged 277.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Norlander is averaging 4.114 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Norlander is averaging 4.317 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Norlander's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance165292.3277.3
    Greens in Regulation %3969.11%52.43%
    Putts Per Round17329.5928.6
    Par Breakers15520.39%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance5613.43%7.99%

    Norlander's Best Finishes

    • Last season Norlander participated in 31 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 31 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 51.6%.
    • Last season Norlander had his best performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson. He shot -26 and finished second (three shots back of the winner).
    • With 229 points last season, Norlander ranked 146th in the FedExCup standings.

    Norlander's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.182-1.519
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.0041.470
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green980.0400.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.2794.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Total157-0.4244.317

    Norlander's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open6071-73-75-72+35
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-73+6--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4770-71-73-70E8
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3466-67-69-69-1318
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-72+8--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open7271-72-76-71+23
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic8171-68-72-74-32
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship2869-67-70-69-1319
    July 27-303M Open5767-71-69-72-55
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-78+10--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship265-67-68-70-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3567-64-73-69-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-71-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC67-73-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1365-71-65-72-1154
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1571-68-66-69-1430

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

