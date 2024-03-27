Hayden Springer Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Hayden Springer will compete March 28-31 in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas. In his last tournament he finished 72nd in the Valspar Championship, shooting +5 at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In the past five years, this is Springer's first time playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022, he had 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 302.4 (20th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (seventh).
Springer's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Springer has finished in the top five once.
- Springer has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
- Hayden Springer has averaged 305.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Springer is averaging 2.404 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Springer is averaging 2.261 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Springer's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|310.5
|305.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.89%
|55.85%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.50
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|72.22%
|26.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|36.11%
|14.33%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Springer's Best Finishes
- Springer took part in two tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those two events, he made the cut one time, a success rate of 50%.
- Last season Springer's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open. He shot -18 and finished third in that event.
Springer's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Springer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, as he delivered a 0.668 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Springer's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, as he produced a 0.012 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Springer's best mark last season was at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, as he delivered a 0.522 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, Springer recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (-3.579), which ranked in the field.
- Springer posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-2.377) at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023. That ranked in the field.
Springer's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.573
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|2.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.261
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Springer's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|64-70-71
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|73-67-73-70
|-5
|22
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-69-69
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|68-65-69-68
|-18
|83
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|67-73-71-78
|+5
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
