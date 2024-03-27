Hayden Buckley Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
In his tournament at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, Hayden Buckley carded a 61st-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open looking for a better finish.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Buckley is playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in the past five years.
- Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022 with numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
- Finau also posted numbers of 302.4 in average driving distance (20th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (seventh).
Buckley's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Buckley has an average finish of 55th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Buckley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -1 those three times he's made the cut.
- Hayden Buckley has averaged 293.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Buckley is averaging 0.359 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Buckley has an average of -1.497 in his past five tournaments.
Buckley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Buckley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.024 this season, which ranks 89th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.2 yards) ranks 113th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Buckley sports a -0.602 mark (160th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Buckley has registered a -0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|113
|293.2
|293.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.48%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.56%
Buckley's Best Finishes
- Buckley has played eight tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those eight events, he made the cut three times (37.5%).
- Currently, Buckley sits 161st in the FedExCup standings with 33 points.
Buckley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.762.
- Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 42nd in the field with a mark of 0.383.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.657 (he finished 61st in that event).
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Buckley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.841, which ranked 13th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 28th.
- Buckley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him 28th in the field). In that event, he finished 28th.
Buckley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.024
|0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-0.602
|-1.514
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|111
|-0.080
|-0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.060
|0.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-0.718
|-1.497
Buckley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|67-73-72-68
|-8
|65
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|5
|69-68-66-67
|-14
|105
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|72-67-73-71
|-1
|12
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|26
|69-74-71-70
|+4
|37
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|80-77
|+13
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|67-72-71-68
|-2
|26
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|67-71-73-71
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|72
|71-71-75-72
|+9
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|71-65-71-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-66-69
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|77
|76-74-69
|+3
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-69-67-70
|-8
|24
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-69-76
|+2
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
