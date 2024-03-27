Hayden Buckley Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.762.

Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 42nd in the field with a mark of 0.383.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.657 (he finished 61st in that event).

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Buckley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.841, which ranked 13th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 28th.