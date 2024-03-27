PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
28M AGO

Hayden Buckley Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hayden Buckley Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    In his tournament at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, Hayden Buckley carded a 61st-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open looking for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Buckley at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Buckley is playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022 with numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Finau also posted numbers of 302.4 in average driving distance (20th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Buckley's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Buckley has an average finish of 55th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Buckley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -1 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Hayden Buckley has averaged 293.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Buckley is averaging 0.359 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Buckley has an average of -1.497 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Buckley .

    Buckley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Buckley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.024 this season, which ranks 89th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.2 yards) ranks 113th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Buckley sports a -0.602 mark (160th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Buckley has registered a -0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance113293.2293.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%61.48%
    Putts Per Round128.7
    Par Breakers1%18.52%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.56%

    Buckley's Best Finishes

    • Buckley has played eight tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut three times (37.5%).
    • Currently, Buckley sits 161st in the FedExCup standings with 33 points.

    Buckley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.762.
    • Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 42nd in the field with a mark of 0.383.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.657 (he finished 61st in that event).
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Buckley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.841, which ranked 13th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 28th.
    • Buckley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him 28th in the field). In that event, he finished 28th.

    Buckley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee890.0240.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160-0.602-1.514
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green111-0.080-0.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.0600.359
    Average Strokes Gained: Total147-0.718-1.497

    Buckley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1067-73-72-68-865
    April 13-16RBC Heritage569-68-66-67-14105
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4372-67-73-71-112
    May 18-21PGA Championship2669-74-71-70+437
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC80-77+13--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC77-74+11--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-66-2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5267-72-71-68-226
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6467-71-73-71-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7271-71-75-72+9--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5971-65-71-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-72-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-66-69-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-71E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7776-74-69+35
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2870-69-67-70-824
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-76+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6168-73-69-76+25

    All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.