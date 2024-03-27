Harry Hall Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 1.372.

Hall produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking fifth in the field at 5.315. In that tournament, he finished 42nd.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.046.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.689, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 39th in the field.