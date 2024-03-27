Harry Hall Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Reflection of Harry Hall of England putting on the 5th hole during the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club Commander on February 18, 2022 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Harry Hall hits the links in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open March 28-31 after a 67th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in his last tournament.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Hall has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open once of late, in 2022. He finished 39th, posting a score of E.
- With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
- In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (seventh).
Hall's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|39
|69-70-72-69
|E
Hall's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hall has an average finish of 50th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Hall has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -4.
- Harry Hall has averaged 294.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hall has an average of -2.206 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hall has an average of -1.556 in his past five tournaments.
Hall's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hall owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.147 (123rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.1 yards ranks 114th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hall owns a 0.027 average that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hall has registered a -0.402 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 139th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|114
|293.1
|294.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.58%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.71%
Hall's Best Finishes
- Hall has participated in nine tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those nine events, he made the cut five times.
- With 52 points, Hall currently ranks 148th in the FedExCup standings.
Hall's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 1.372.
- Hall produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking fifth in the field at 5.315. In that tournament, he finished 42nd.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.046.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.689, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 39th in the field.
- Hall posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked 33rd in the field.
Hall's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|123
|-0.147
|-0.370
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.027
|-0.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|27
|0.272
|1.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.402
|-2.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|123
|-0.250
|-1.556
Hall's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|73-70-72-68
|-5
|25
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|10
|67-71-68-65
|-13
|65
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|83
|67-70-74-70
|-3
|2
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|3
|62-66-72-73
|-7
|163
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|34
|69-71-74-68
|-6
|21
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|56
|70-66-69-69
|-6
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|71-64-66-78
|-1
|5
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|66-71-73-72
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|26
|70-66-70-65
|-13
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|69-74-66-71
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|68-68-70-66
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|75-68-65
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|70-70-67-71
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|69-71-71-65
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|69-71-68-71
|-9
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|73-69-76-70
|+4
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.