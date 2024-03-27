PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
27M AGO

Harry Hall Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Reflection of Harry Hall of England putting on the 5th hole during the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club Commander on February 18, 2022 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Reflection of Harry Hall of England putting on the 5th hole during the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club Commander on February 18, 2022 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

    Harry Hall hits the links in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open March 28-31 after a 67th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Hall at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Hall has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open once of late, in 2022. He finished 39th, posting a score of E.
    • With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
    • In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Hall's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/20223969-70-72-69E

    Hall's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hall has an average finish of 50th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Hall has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -4.
    • Harry Hall has averaged 294.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hall has an average of -2.206 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hall has an average of -1.556 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hall .

    Hall's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hall owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.147 (123rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.1 yards ranks 114th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hall owns a 0.027 average that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hall has registered a -0.402 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 139th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance114293.1294.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.58%
    Putts Per Round128.9
    Par Breakers1%23.26%
    Bogey Avoidance1%17.71%

    Hall's Best Finishes

    • Hall has participated in nine tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut five times.
    • With 52 points, Hall currently ranks 148th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hall's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 1.372.
    • Hall produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking fifth in the field at 5.315. In that tournament, he finished 42nd.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.046.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.689, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 39th in the field.
    • Hall posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked 33rd in the field.

    Hall's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee123-0.147-0.370
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green860.027-0.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green270.2721.286
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.402-2.206
    Average Strokes Gained: Total123-0.250-1.556

    Hall's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2873-70-72-68-525
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1067-71-68-65-1365
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson8367-70-74-70-32
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge362-66-72-73-7163
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3469-71-74-68-621
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5670-66-69-69-66
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-73E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6071-64-66-78-15
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-70-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC77-72+9--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4566-71-73-72-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2670-66-70-65-13--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2169-74-66-71E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-69-4--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4268-68-70-66-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC75-68-65-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-68-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4170-70-67-71-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3369-71-71-65-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4969-71-68-71-95
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-74+7--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6773-69-76-70+43

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.