Harrison Endycott Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Harrison Endycott hits the course in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open March 28-31 in Houston, Texas. He is looking for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In the past five years, this is Endycott's first time playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- Tony Finau finished with 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2022.
- Finau averaged 302.4 yards off the tee (20th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.
Endycott's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Endycott has an average finish of 41st.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of -14 in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Harrison Endycott has averaged 289.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Endycott is averaging -2.720 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Endycott has an average of -2.996 in his past five tournaments.
Endycott's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Endycott put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.169 last season, which ranked 140th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (293.2 yards) ranked 161st, and his 62.4% driving accuracy average ranked 58th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Endycott ranked 145th on TOUR with a mark of -0.184.
- On the greens, Endycott delivered a -0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 115th on TOUR, while he ranked 92nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.98. He broke par 22.03% of the time (89th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|161
|293.2
|289.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|127
|66.23%
|47.22%
|Putts Per Round
|92
|28.98
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|89
|22.03%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|138
|14.67%
|12.30%
Endycott's Best Finishes
- Endycott, who participated in 32 tournaments last season, secured one win and two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 32 events, he made the cut 14 times (43.8%).
- Last season Endycott's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open. He shot -11 and won the title (his only win last season).
- Endycott ranked 132nd in the FedExCup standings with 282 points last season.
Endycott's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Endycott's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.661.
- Endycott's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Honda Classic, where his 6.197 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Endycott's best effort last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 5.949 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Endycott posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.015, his best mark last season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).
- Endycott posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.121) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in June 2023. That performance ranked 12th in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).
Endycott's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.169
|0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.184
|-0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|68
|0.111
|-0.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.113
|-2.720
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.355
|-2.996
Endycott's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59
|74-66-71-75
|+2
|5
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|69-64-74-66
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|12
|72-68-69-68
|-11
|58
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|66
|68-69-70-73
|-4
|4
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|67-65-74-72
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-68-71-69
|-6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-68-62-71
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|69-71-68-70
|-10
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Endycott as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.