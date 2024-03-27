Harrison Endycott Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Last season Endycott's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.661.

Endycott's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Honda Classic, where his 6.197 mark ranked ninth in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Endycott's best effort last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 5.949 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Endycott posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.015, his best mark last season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).