Greyson Sigg Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.236 (he finished 19th in that event).

Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking 16th in the field with a mark of 3.414.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 2.990 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Sigg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.395), which ranked 26th in the field.