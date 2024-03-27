PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
27M AGO

Greyson Sigg Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Greyson Sigg enters play March 28-31 in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course following a 45th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Sigg at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Sigg missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his only recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2021.
    • When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022, he had 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second).
    • Finau averaged 302.4 yards off the tee (20th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.

    Sigg's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/11/2021MC68-75+3

    Sigg's Recent Performances

    • Sigg has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Sigg has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Greyson Sigg has averaged 292.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Sigg is averaging -1.279 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Sigg has an average of 0.338 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Sigg .

    Sigg's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Sigg's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.040 ranks 100th on TOUR this season, and his 65% driving accuracy average ranks 29th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sigg ranks 36th on TOUR with a mark of 0.427.
    • On the greens, Sigg's -0.541 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 156th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance141289.3292.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.19%
    Putts Per Round129.2
    Par Breakers1%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.46%

    Sigg's Best Finishes

    • Sigg has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those eight tournaments, he had a 62.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • Currently, Sigg ranks 110th in the FedExCup standings with 110 points.

    Sigg's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.236 (he finished 19th in that event).
    • Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking 16th in the field with a mark of 3.414.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 2.990 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Sigg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.395), which ranked 26th in the field.
    • Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked 19th in the field.

    Sigg's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100-0.040-0.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.4271.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green630.1250.561
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.541-1.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Total104-0.0290.338

    Sigg's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC71-71E--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1872-64-71-66-1144
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-72+6--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3871-71-69-72-516
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1966-66-67-67-1443
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5670-70-68-72-85
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1365-70-66-68-1556
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-73+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3869-67-69-70-515
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2569-71-69-71-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-70-69-66-12--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic866-68-64-66-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6667-69-71-69-44
    January 18-21The American Express1770-69-63-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-71+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1971-68-68-67-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5670-69-70-71-46
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-72-69-73-110

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.