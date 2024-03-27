Greyson Sigg Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Greyson Sigg enters play March 28-31 in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course following a 45th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida his last time in competition.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Sigg missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his only recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2021.
- When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022, he had 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second).
- Finau averaged 302.4 yards off the tee (20th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.
Sigg's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/11/2021
|MC
|68-75
|+3
Sigg's Recent Performances
- Sigg has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Sigg has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Greyson Sigg has averaged 292.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Sigg is averaging -1.279 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Sigg has an average of 0.338 in his past five tournaments.
Sigg's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Sigg's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.040 ranks 100th on TOUR this season, and his 65% driving accuracy average ranks 29th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sigg ranks 36th on TOUR with a mark of 0.427.
- On the greens, Sigg's -0.541 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 156th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|141
|289.3
|292.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.19%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.46%
Sigg's Best Finishes
- Sigg has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 62.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- Currently, Sigg ranks 110th in the FedExCup standings with 110 points.
Sigg's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.236 (he finished 19th in that event).
- Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking 16th in the field with a mark of 3.414.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 2.990 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Sigg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.395), which ranked 26th in the field.
- Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked 19th in the field.
Sigg's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|-0.040
|-0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.427
|1.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|63
|0.125
|0.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.541
|-1.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|-0.029
|0.338
Sigg's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|18
|72-64-71-66
|-11
|44
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|38
|71-71-69-72
|-5
|16
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|66-66-67-67
|-14
|43
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|70-70-68-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|65-70-66-68
|-15
|56
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|69-71-69-71
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-70-69-66
|-12
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|66-68-64-66
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-69-63-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-68-67
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-70-71
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-69-73
|-1
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.