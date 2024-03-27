Gary Woodland Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
Gary Woodland seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open. He finished ninth at the par-70 Memorial Park Golf Course in 2022.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Woodland's average finish has been ninth, and his average score -6, over his last two appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- Woodland last participated in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022, finishing ninth with a score of -6.
- Tony Finau finished with 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2022.
- Finau averaged 302.4 yards off the tee (20th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.
Woodland's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|9
|69-67-67-71
|-6
|11/11/2021
|MC
|72-74
|+6
Woodland's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Woodland has an average finish of 56th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Woodland hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 56th.
- He has finished with an average score of 1 those two times he's made the cut.
- Gary Woodland has averaged 308.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland is averaging -1.854 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland is averaging -3.917 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Woodland's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Woodland has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.120, which ranks 117th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.1 yards) ranks 20th, and his 47.6% driving accuracy average ranks 176th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Woodland ranks 121st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.202. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Woodland's -0.684 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 165th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|20
|305.1
|308.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.51%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.03%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.87%
Woodland's Best Finishes
- Woodland has taken part in seven tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut two times (28.6%).
- Woodland, who has 25 points, currently ranks 170th in the FedExCup standings.
Woodland's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The Genesis Invitational, ranking 14th in the field at 1.438. In that tournament, he finished 39th.
- Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.067.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland produced his best performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 32nd in the field with a mark of 1.066.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Woodland delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.158, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
- Woodland delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.962) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024. That ranked in the field.
Woodland's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.120
|-0.460
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.202
|-1.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|149
|-0.306
|-0.585
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.684
|-1.854
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-1.312
|-3.917
Woodland's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|14
|68-72-73-72
|-3
|63
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|69-68-70-70
|-7
|21
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|39
|67-73-66-71
|-7
|14
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|14
|69-69-67-71
|-8
|54
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|75-68-71-75
|+1
|38
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|70-68-73-75
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|69-65-68-67
|-11
|21
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|70-68-66-71
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|55
|73-71-73-72
|+5
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-67-67-69
|-7
|29
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|79-67
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-72-70-71
|-1
|20
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|72
|70-73-74-74
|+3
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.