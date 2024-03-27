Gary Woodland Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The Genesis Invitational, ranking 14th in the field at 1.438. In that tournament, he finished 39th.

Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.067.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland produced his best performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 32nd in the field with a mark of 1.066.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Woodland delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.158, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).