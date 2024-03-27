PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
26M AGO

Garrick Higgo Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Garrick Higgo Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Garrick Higgo enters play in Houston, Texas seeking better results March 28-31 in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open after missing the cut in his most recent outing, THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Higgo at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Higgo has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of +12 and missing the cut.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2022, Tony Finau posted numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
    • En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 302.4 (20th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Higgo's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/2022MC78-74+12

    Higgo's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Higgo has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Higgo has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -7.
    • Off the tee, Garrick Higgo has averaged 306.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Higgo is averaging 1.777 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Higgo has an average of 0.503 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Higgo .

    Higgo's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Higgo's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.118 ranks 116th on TOUR this season, and his 51.6% driving accuracy average ranks 165th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Higgo owns a -0.346 average that ranks 140th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Higgo has delivered a 0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 46th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance16306.4306.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%71.24%
    Putts Per Round129.6
    Par Breakers1%25.16%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.44%

    Higgo's Best Finishes

    • Higgo has taken part in eight tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • Currently, Higgo sits 123rd in the FedExCup standings with 76 points.

    Higgo's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Higgo put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 1.064.
    • Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.544 (he finished 16th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.224.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Higgo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.480), which ranked fifth in the field.
    • Higgo posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 16th in the field.

    Higgo's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.1180.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.346-0.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green131-0.184-1.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.3001.777
    Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.3490.503

    Higgo's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open6469-73-77-75+64
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4873-66-73-67-59
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC68-74E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3069-68-68-65-1426
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3071-73-71-75+226
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5071-69-72-73-38
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3371-69-68-68-1220
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2165-66-71-69-1339
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1967-69-70-68-642
    July 27-303M Open1368-69-68-66-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-66-75-65-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4672-66-68-69-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPMC82+12--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii8072-66-76-68+22
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-69-70-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4973-67-66-73-58
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6070-70-68-75-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1667-65-73-68-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3266-71-69-71-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.