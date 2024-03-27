Garrick Higgo Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Higgo put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 1.064.

Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.544 (he finished 16th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.224.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Higgo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.480), which ranked fifth in the field.