Garrick Higgo Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
Garrick Higgo enters play in Houston, Texas seeking better results March 28-31 in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open after missing the cut in his most recent outing, THE PLAYERS Championship.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Higgo has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of +12 and missing the cut.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2022, Tony Finau posted numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 302.4 (20th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (seventh).
Higgo's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|MC
|78-74
|+12
Higgo's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Higgo has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Higgo has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -7.
- Off the tee, Garrick Higgo has averaged 306.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Higgo is averaging 1.777 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Higgo has an average of 0.503 in his past five tournaments.
Higgo's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Higgo's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.118 ranks 116th on TOUR this season, and his 51.6% driving accuracy average ranks 165th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Higgo owns a -0.346 average that ranks 140th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Higgo has delivered a 0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 46th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|16
|306.4
|306.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|71.24%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.16%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.44%
Higgo's Best Finishes
- Higgo has taken part in eight tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- Currently, Higgo sits 123rd in the FedExCup standings with 76 points.
Higgo's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Higgo put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 1.064.
- Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.544 (he finished 16th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.224.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Higgo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.480), which ranked fifth in the field.
- Higgo posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 16th in the field.
Higgo's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.118
|0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.346
|-0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|131
|-0.184
|-1.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.300
|1.777
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.349
|0.503
Higgo's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|64
|69-73-77-75
|+6
|4
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|48
|73-66-73-67
|-5
|9
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|30
|69-68-68-65
|-14
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|71-73-71-75
|+2
|26
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|50
|71-69-72-73
|-3
|8
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|71-69-68-68
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|65-66-71-69
|-13
|39
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|67-69-70-68
|-6
|42
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|68-69-68-66
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-66-75-65
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|72-66-68-69
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|MC
|82
|+12
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|72-66-76-68
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-70
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|73-67-66-73
|-5
|8
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|70-70-68-75
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|67-65-73-68
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|66-71-69-71
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.