26M AGO

Dylan Wu Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Dylan Wu of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Dylan Wu hits the links in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open March 28-31 coming off a 26th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Wu at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In the past five years, this is Wu's first time competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2022, Tony Finau posted numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
    • En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 302.4 (20th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Wu's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Wu has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Wu has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five events.
    • Dylan Wu has averaged 288.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu has an average of 0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu is averaging 1.267 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Wu .

    Wu's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Wu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.197 this season (134th on TOUR). His average driving distance (290.8 yards) ranks 129th, while his 63.4% driving accuracy average ranks 45th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu ranks 52nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.277. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Wu has registered a 0.204 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 65th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance129290.8288.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.58%
    Putts Per Round128.9
    Par Breakers1%21.88%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.58%

    Wu's Best Finishes

    • Wu is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in eight tournaments).
    • In those eight events, he made the cut five times (62.5%).
    • Currently, Wu has 168 points, placing him 92nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Wu's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Wu put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 22nd in the field at 1.432. In that event, he finished 24th.
    • Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 21st in the field with a mark of 4.049.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu posted his best performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 30th in the field at 1.199. In that event, he finished 19th.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Wu delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.814 (his best mark this season), which ranked 18th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
    • Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 19th in that event.

    Wu's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.197-0.977
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.2771.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green530.1700.837
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.2040.303
    Average Strokes Gained: Total530.4551.267

    Wu's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open3970-71-69-75-315
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1568-71-66-67-1253
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2172-65-69-72-642
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC66-73-3--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-73+5--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2571-70-72-68-730
    June 15-18U.S. Open3268-70-73-72+324
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2465-69-66-74-1434
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-74+2--
    July 27-303M Open570-67-67-64-16105
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5168-70-70-69-37
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1470-69-70-68-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-72+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5972-71-72-71+6--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3063-69-67-72-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4267-69-70-66-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-70-73-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5070-70-75-71-27
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-65-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2468-68-73-66-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-75+7--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1969-74-69-67-990
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2668-71-72-70-330

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

