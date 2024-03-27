Dylan Wu Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Wu put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 22nd in the field at 1.432. In that event, he finished 24th.

Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 21st in the field with a mark of 4.049.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu posted his best performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 30th in the field at 1.199. In that event, he finished 19th.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Wu delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.814 (his best mark this season), which ranked 18th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.