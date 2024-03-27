Dylan Wu Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Dylan Wu of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Dylan Wu hits the links in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open March 28-31 coming off a 26th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in his last tournament.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In the past five years, this is Wu's first time competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2022, Tony Finau posted numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 302.4 (20th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (seventh).
Wu's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Wu has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Wu has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five events.
- Dylan Wu has averaged 288.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has an average of 0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wu is averaging 1.267 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wu's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Wu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.197 this season (134th on TOUR). His average driving distance (290.8 yards) ranks 129th, while his 63.4% driving accuracy average ranks 45th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu ranks 52nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.277. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Wu has registered a 0.204 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 65th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|129
|290.8
|288.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.58%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.58%
Wu's Best Finishes
- Wu is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in eight tournaments).
- In those eight events, he made the cut five times (62.5%).
- Currently, Wu has 168 points, placing him 92nd in the FedExCup standings.
Wu's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Wu put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 22nd in the field at 1.432. In that event, he finished 24th.
- Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 21st in the field with a mark of 4.049.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu posted his best performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 30th in the field at 1.199. In that event, he finished 19th.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Wu delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.814 (his best mark this season), which ranked 18th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
- Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 19th in that event.
Wu's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.197
|-0.977
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.277
|1.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|53
|0.170
|0.837
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.204
|0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.455
|1.267
Wu's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|70-71-69-75
|-3
|15
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|15
|68-71-66-67
|-12
|53
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|72-65-69-72
|-6
|42
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|71-70-72-68
|-7
|30
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|68-70-73-72
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|65-69-66-74
|-14
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|5
|70-67-67-64
|-16
|105
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|68-70-70-69
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|70-69-70-68
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|72-71-72-71
|+6
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|63-69-67-72
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|67-69-70-66
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-73
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|70-70-75-71
|-2
|7
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|68-68-73-66
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-74-69-67
|-9
|90
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|68-71-72-70
|-3
|30
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.