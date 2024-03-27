Doug Ghim Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Doug Ghim enters the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open March 28-31 coming off a 67th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in his most recent competition.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Ghim missed the cut (with a score of +5) in his lone recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2019.
- Tony Finau finished with 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2022.
- Finau averaged 302.4 yards off the tee (20th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.
Ghim's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/10/2019
|MC
|74-75
|+5
Ghim's Recent Performances
- Ghim has finished in the top 20 four times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Ghim has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -8 in his last five tournaments.
- Doug Ghim has averaged 289.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim has an average of 1.355 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim is averaging 5.231 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Ghim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.383 ranks 30th on TOUR this season, and his 67.7% driving accuracy average ranks 12th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ghim owns a 0.474 mark (31st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Ghim's 0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 49th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|127
|291.1
|289.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|71.67%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.39%
Ghim's Best Finishes
- Ghim has not won any of the eight tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut six times.
- Currently, Ghim sits 48th in the FedExCup standings with 356 points.
Ghim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.578. He finished 12th in that event.
- Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.989. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim put up his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 2.315.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.747, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 16th in that tournament).
- Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished eighth.
Ghim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.383
|1.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.474
|2.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|68
|0.110
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.276
|1.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.245
|5.231
Ghim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|54
|68-68-73-72
|-3
|6
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|71-69-67-73
|-4
|27
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|19
|65-70-69-64
|-16
|44
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|12
|71-68-69-69
|-11
|58
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|15
|69-64-67-65
|-15
|52
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|66-71-69-70
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|26
|70-65-67-70
|-12
|31
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|74-63-67-69
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|67-70-72-68
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|17
|69-72-69-68
|-10
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|68-65-70-67
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-69
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|69-70-75-66
|-8
|53
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|65-68-71-68
|-12
|61
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|67-71-67-67
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-72-67-66
|-11
|49
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|71-70-66-71
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-71-75
|+4
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
