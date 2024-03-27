PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Doug Ghim Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Doug Ghim enters the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open March 28-31 coming off a 67th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Ghim at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Ghim missed the cut (with a score of +5) in his lone recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2019.
    • Tony Finau finished with 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2022.
    • Finau averaged 302.4 yards off the tee (20th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.

    Ghim's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/10/2019MC74-75+5

    Ghim's Recent Performances

    • Ghim has finished in the top 20 four times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Ghim has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -8 in his last five tournaments.
    • Doug Ghim has averaged 289.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Ghim has an average of 1.355 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ghim is averaging 5.231 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Ghim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Ghim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.383 ranks 30th on TOUR this season, and his 67.7% driving accuracy average ranks 12th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ghim owns a 0.474 mark (31st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Ghim's 0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 49th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance127291.1289.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%71.67%
    Putts Per Round129.3
    Par Breakers1%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.39%

    Ghim's Best Finishes

    • Ghim has not won any of the eight tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut six times.
    • Currently, Ghim sits 48th in the FedExCup standings with 356 points.

    Ghim's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.578. He finished 12th in that event.
    • Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.989. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim put up his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 2.315.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.747, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 16th in that tournament).
    • Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished eighth.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.3831.494
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.4742.327
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green680.1100.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.2761.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Total71.2455.231

    Ghim's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5468-68-73-72-36
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-72+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2771-69-67-73-427
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1965-70-69-64-1644
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1271-68-69-69-1158
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1569-64-67-65-1552
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3366-71-69-70-1220
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2670-65-67-70-1231
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-72+4--
    July 27-303M Open2774-63-67-69-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5167-70-72-68-37
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1769-72-69-68-10--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-67-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1568-65-70-67-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-68-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-69-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1369-70-75-66-853
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1265-68-71-68-1261
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta867-71-67-67-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-72-67-66-1149
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1671-70-66-71-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6771-71-71-75+43

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

