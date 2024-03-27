Doug Ghim Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.578. He finished 12th in that event.

Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.989. He finished eighth in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim put up his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 2.315.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.747, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 16th in that tournament).